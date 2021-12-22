Web Real-Time Communication Market Size Projected To Reach USD 29.43 Billion at CAGR of 37.8%, By 2027

Reports And Data

Web Real-Time Communication Market Size – USD 2.01 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 37.8%, Market Trends – Growing implementation of Web RTC from SMEs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for real-time communication webification is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global Web Real-Time Communication Market is expected to reach USD 29.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Web real-time communication performs a vital function in webification of communication by offering tools and applications to expedite direct communication through browsers. Web real-time communication offers secure communication at an affordable rate and additionally speeds up the deployment and development of applications across the globe. The proliferation of internet connectivity and developing infrastructure, along with webification of the communications is projected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The growing inclination for the BYOD trend, which inspires employees to bring their own devices to their workplace, is driving is fuelling the demand for web real-time solutions. According to study, over one-third of the enterprises across the globe provide devices, including smartphones and tablets, to their employees and over half of the enterprises worldwide persuade their employees to carry their own devices to work.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By component, solutions contributed to a larger market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 37.4% in the forecast period. Web real-time communication provides real-time video support without any drop-offs as it allows secure video calling through a browser without requiring to download any software or application. WebRTC allows video calling and video conferencing options viable for several organizations and would soon be instrumental in re-engaging remote employees.

• By device, mobile dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 38.1% in the forecast period. According to a research, it has been found that around 80.0% of internet users possess a smartphone, and mobile users, specifically, spend more time online, leading to the consumption of a large volume of data. The use of web real-time communications offers capabilities that lets participants to converse and view each other easily as needed, from any location.

• By industry vertical, the IT & Telecom industry held the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 37.3% in the period 2020-2027. WebRTC is an instant peer-to-peer (P2P) communication, which is having an impact on traditional telecom services. This is pushing telecom players (regulators and firms) to restructure their business models and develop communications services and applications to cater to real time communication needs, thereby driving the growth of the market. WebRTC provides the potential to let developers create their real-time communications apps. Web real time communication enables contact center agents to communicate through voice and video with customers using a browser.

• The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 39.3% in the forecast period, attributed to the adoption web RTC considerably owing to remarkable growth witnessed in the deployment of web-based applications. The growing adoption of WebRTC in countries such as China, India, and South Korea, is likely to boost the market demand in the future.

• Key participants include AT&T, Dialogic, Genband, Apidaze, Cisco Systems Inc., Polycom Inc., Oracle, Twilio, Avaya Inc., and Vonage, among others.

• In April 2020, 8x8, Inc., a major integrated cloud communications platform, announced the introduction of 8x8 Video MeetingsPro, which is powered by Jitsi, an open-source community for protected and secure video meetings technology supported by 8x8. Moreover, the company stated that Jitsi.org and 8x8 video meetings solutions would run on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure that provides optimized cloud security and performance, appropriate for workloads such as video meetings.

• In January 2020, Enghouse Systems Limited announced the acquisition of Dialogic Group Inc. for a purchase price of around USD 52.0 million, subject to specific adjustments.

Web Real-Time Communication Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Solution

• Services

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Mobile

• Desktop

• Tablet

• Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Government

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Finally, all aspects of the Web Real-Time Communication market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

