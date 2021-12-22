ECM Market Rising at 14.3% CAGR to Reach USD 29.64 billion by 2028 : Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Enterprise Content Management Market: Xerox Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Epicor Software Corp., Adobe Inc., Hyland Software, Inc., Fabasoft, Laserfiche, Datamatics Global Services Limited and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ECM market size is expected to reach USD 29.64 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. The growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in platforms will have an excellent impact on the market growth in the foreseeable future, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 10.33 billion in 2020.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/enterprise-content-management-ecm-market-101660

The main features of the report include:

Tangible analysis of the various market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Holistic evaluation of the regional prospects of the market;

Microscopic study of all market segments; and

In-depth examination and profiling of the prominent players and their strategies.

List of Key Companies in Enterprise Content Management Market:

Xerox Corporation (Connecticut, U.S.)

OpenText Corporation (Ontario, Canada)

Epicor Software Corp. (Texas, U.S.)

Adobe Inc. (California, U.S.)

Laserfiche (California, U.S.)

Datamatics Global Services Limited (Mumbai, India)

M-files Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Kyocera Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

Docuware Corporation (Germering, Germany)

Ascend Software (California, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 14.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 29.64 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 10.33 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Solution, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical and Geography Growth Drivers Cross-channel Integration and Consumer Self-service to Fuel Market Investments Increasing Adoption of ECM to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific Heavy Investments in Innovative Technologies to Consolidate Business Hybrid ECM Solution to Foster Growth in Coming Years

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/enterprise-content-management-ecm-market-101660

COVID-19 Impact:

Since mid-2020, the covid-19 pandemic has had an unparalleled impact on operations, leading to the suspension of industries, which has hampered the demand for ECM solutions. However, beginning in 2021, the usage of digital solutions is expected to increase. Content production is boosted by the industry's growing digital revolution. Because of the new norm of the remote worker, businesses have moved their information to the cloud. Due to the growth of social media, greater internet connectivity, and mobilization, Covid-19 has expedited data generation. Managing a large volume of unstructured data is a problem for businesses. As a result, ECM systems aid document management by allowing for quick retrieval and archiving.

Driving Factor :

Cross-channel Integration and Consumer Self-service to Fuel Market Investments

ECM systems help manage the content life cycle from production to disposal across many channels, including transactional, social, and corporate content. To accomplish end-to-end digital transformation across the company, ECM must work in tandem with digital asset management, online content management, and business process management. Document and records management, archiving, and collaboration are all features of this system. Customer-facing technology such as cross-channel integration and consumer self-service are driving investments in sophisticated solutions. E-signature integration, for example, allows customers to sign documents electronically. Content mobilization and web material management also assist with managing, capturing, and accessing content from smartphone, web, and tablet apps. Content analytics-enabled systems aid in the generation of useful and actionable information. All of the aforementioned reasons are expected to assist market participants' digital tactics. Therefore, fostering the enterprise content management market growth.

Market Segments :

Based on components, the market is classified into document management, web content management, digital asset management, eDiscovery, others (record management, case management, etc.)

Base on Deployment, the enterprise content management market is divided into cloud and on-premise.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and large enterprises.

By industry vertical, the market is classified as BFSI, government, IT & telecom, consumer goods, and retail, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, others (manufacturing, energy, and utilities, etc.).

Geographically, the market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/enterprise-content-management-ecm-market-101660

Regional Insights :

Increasing Adoption of ECM to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific

Due to increasing adoption of this system in countries such as Japan, China, and India, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in this market. During the projection period, APAC is expected to expand at the fastest rate. The market is growing because of the increasing adoption of ECM among small and medium-sized businesses. Equally large shares are anticipated to be seen in the European market as in the Asia Pacific market. Due to socio-economic variables and regulatory framework flexibility, online models such as digital platforms and digital ecosystems emerged during the pandemic, increasing the demand for such solutions in the region. During the projected period, North America is estimated to have the largest enterprise content management market share. To safeguard and manage the volume of data, industry sectors such as BFSI and governments heavily invest in such solutions. As an example, the US Treasury Department prefers ECM as a treasury content/collaboration platform.

Competitive Landscape :

Heavy Investments in Innovative Technologies to Consolidate Business

To increase the capabilities of ECM solutions, the players are investing in new technology. In order to extend their market position, the major companies engage in acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers. For instance, in December 2019, Datamatics Global Services Limited announced the acquisition of SAP connect solution provider CIGNEX Global Holding Corporation. This merger will help enlarge the presence of Datamatics in San Francisco, Singapore, and India.

Key Development :

September 2020: Laserfiche signed a partnership agreement with Fujitsu Australia Limited. The collaboration will provide enterprise content management and scanner hardware packages to strengthen business continuity and improve remote collaboration.

Quick Buy - Enterprise Content Management Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101660

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Enterprise Content Management Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Enterprise Content Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Solution (Value) Document Management Web Content Management Digital Asset Management eDiscovery Others (record management, case management, etc.) By Deployment (Value) Cloud On premise By Enterprise size (Value) Large Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) By Industry Vertical (Value) BFSI Government Telecom and IT Consumer Goods and Retail Healthcare and Life Sciences Transportation and Logistics Others (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/enterprise-content-management-ecm-market-101660

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, and Cloud), By Application (Pushed Content Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Promotion and Marketing, Interactive Services, and Others), By End User (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Natural Language Processing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Technology (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Text Analytics, Speech Analytics, Classification and Categorization), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, High Tech, and Telecom, BFSI) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Field Service Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services) By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SME’s)), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Construction and Heavy Equipment, Energy and Utilities, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners, Chillers, Air Handling Unit, and Others), By Data Center Type (Large Scale DC, Medium Scale DC, and Small Scale DC), By Cooling Technique (Room-based Cooling, Rack-based Cooling, and Row-based Cooling), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Automotive, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd