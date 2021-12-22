Ureteral Stents Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis Till 2023

The global ureteral stents market was valued at $304 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $449 million by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017-2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Ureteral Stents Market by Product, Material, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global ureteral stents market was valued at $304 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $449 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023. The double pigtail stents segment held the highest market share in 2016.

Ureteral stents are used to enable the drainage of urine from blocked ureters in the case of various urological disorders such as kidney stones, tumors, urinary incontinence, and kidney transplantation.Constant technological developments, rise in incidence of urological diseases, and increase in medical tourism in the developing countries drive the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled urologists and complications related to ureteral stents are expected to limit the market growth.

The global ureteral stents market is segmented based on product, material, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the double pigtail stents segment held the highest market share in 2016, owing to increased use of these instruments in surgical procedures.

By material, Metallic Stents segment held the highest market share in 2016, and Polymer Stents segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, registering the CAGR of 8.2% by 2023. Based on application, metallic stents segment held the largest market share in 2016, due to increase in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle. Based on end user, hospitals have witnessed the highest number of urological surgeries, thus accounting for the highest market share in 2016.

The key players profiled in this report include Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Cook Group Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., Coloplast Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., Pnn Medical A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, and Olympus Corporation.

Key Benefits :

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the market from 2016 to 2023, which helps to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

• Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

