Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Opportunity Analysis, Trends, and Business Strategies | Forecast- 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Type of Drug: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market was valued at $1,616 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $3,569 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023. Perifenidone held more than half share of the total market in 2016.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a disease in which lung tissues become thick and stiff over time, which results in reducing the oxygen carrying capacity of the tissues. Increase in geriatric population and rise in number of patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, rise in frequency of cigarette smoking population boosts the market growth. However, unavailability of the treatment options that can completely cure the disease restricts the market growth.

Perifenidone is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, as this medication helps to slow scarring, and thus preserve lung function. Nintedanib is expected to register highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence of population suffering from fibrotic disease and rise in ageing population. In addition, increase in healthcare expenditure offers a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

Key Market Players

• BIOGEN, INC.

• BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH

• BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

• CIPLA INC.

• F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

• FIBROGEN, INC.

• GALAPAGOS NV.

• MEDICINOVA, INC.

• MERCK & CO., INC.

• PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC.

