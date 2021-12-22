Freeze Dried Foods Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2027

Freeze Dried Foods Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fruits & Vegetables and other food items contain more than 50% of water so they perish within a short duration. Freeze dried foods is a dehydrated form of fruits & vegetables and other foods where water content from the food is taken out while the texture, smell, and contents of the food remain the same. In the process of dehydration, the water content in food is dried, which is called lyophilization. This process makes the food light in weight & smaller in size making it easier to store & transport.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 boosts the growth of the food & beverage industry. Sales and demand for frozen fruits & vegetables have grown as the customers are demanding hygiene food items and other foods like meat, fish, and prawns. The manufacturers are facing a shortage of raw materials due to transport problems caused by international barriers set by all the countries in the world. The market is expected to grow after the pandemic because of increase in customers' preference toward hygiene.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Rise in demand for superior quality food items by the premium segment and awareness toward hygienic factors has made customers move more toward the freeze-dried foods. Moreover, the expanding food & beverage market, the demand for seasonal fruits & vegetables throughout the year, growing modernization, increased number of working couples, and the need of convenient superior quality food items are driving the global freeze dried food market. Freeze dried food has an excellent shelf-life of up to 20 years in some food items. Another factor driving the market is easy de-freezing of the freeze dried food which helps in carrying the food while traveling and easy to cook in less period. However major drawbacks of the freeze-dried food market are the availability of substitute drying techniques at low-cost like fluid bed drying which dries the food at a cheaper cost than freeze dried technique. Innovations in the industry are related to better and low-cost drying techniques which will preserve the vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fats, and other necessary antioxidants during the process of heating and freezing the foods.

The global Freeze Dried Foods Market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

New products that retain more nutrients during the heating process has been launched by leading market players. They have taken new products into various forms like a powdered form of fruits and vegetables, which regains all its properties once the product is consumed or cooked.

Growing Demand for Freeze-Dried Pet Food

Pets are one of the largest consumers of freeze dried foods like meat, fish, and other vegetables. They consume nearly one-fourth of the total meat consumption in the U.S. and their consumption rate is growing significantly. The freeze dried foods like meat for pets have longer shelf life than the regular freeze dried food and are more nutritious and healthy making a whole lot of demand in the pet freeze dried food market as consumers can store it at one go and fearless about expired products. The Honest Kitchen Human Grade Dehydrated Organic Whole Grain Dog Food is one of the best natural dog food which has high protein & calorie with food-grade that is certified for humans.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

The people of Asia-Pacific are contributing more toward the growth of the global freeze dried food market. The growing population in Asian countries like India, China, and the rise in disposable income boosts the growth of the Asian market. The Japanese dried food and Chinese freeze-dried food demand is increasing as more traveler and other people are more involved in campaigning and adventure sport and are demanding healthy food for better nutrients and carbohydrate

Top Key Players: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., European Freeze Dry, Freeze Dry Foods LLC, Kerry Group Plc, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, SouthAm Freeze Dry, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global freeze dried foods industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global freeze dried foods market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global freeze dried foods market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global freeze dried foods market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.