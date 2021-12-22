Current research: Small Modular Reactor Market Growth 2021| Industry Trend- Deployment in brownfield sites

Emergen Research Logo

The growing need for flexible and affordable power sources and investment by the government in R&D is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing traffic congestion, rising air pollution levels, and longer urban commutes are some key factors driving growth of the global micro mobility market.

The global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing interest in a small modular reactor is fueled by the need to reduce the impact of capital cost and provide power separate from a large power grid. There is a growing demand for smaller and simpler units for the generation of energy from nuclear power, which is driving the demand for small module reactors.

The report further provides an in-depth examination of the key aspects of the industry including factors influencing revenue growth of the industry, regulatory framework, technological and product advancements, growth prospects, along with an impact analysis of the drivers and restraints.

The Global Small Modular Reactor Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027, majorly bolstered by the surge in demand for the industry in the regional and global markets. The comprehensive analysis of the Small Modular Reactor industry offers the businesses insightful data to assist them in capitalizing on the lucrative growth opportunities in the Small Modular Reactor industry.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Small Modular Reactor Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/150

The report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the Small Modular Reactor industry. The report assesses the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

The report is further segmented into the major regions of the world with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also analyzes the revenue growth, key factors impacting the market growth in each region, regulatory framework, economic growth, consumer demand, and presence of key companies.

Key participants include Bechtel Corporation, Holtec International, General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., General Atomics, Rolls Royce Plc, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), and Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research and Design Institute Co., Ltd. (SNERDI), among others.

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Small Modular Reactor market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The Small Modular Reactor market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

North America held a significant share of 30.8% in 2019. The bulk of the demand is from the United States. The country is taking a keen interest in developing the nuclear industry, and major focus has been on the development of SMR to replace coal-fired power plants. The implementation of strict regulations to safeguard against air pollution is driving the demand for SMR in the country.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In August 2020, the Bill Gates-backed nuclear innovation firm, TerraPower in partnership with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy launched Natrium, a new small modular reactor system paired with a molten salt storage unit. The product can be used to power 345-megawatt SMR to around 500 megawatts up to five hours.

In the integral pressurized water reactor, the primary circuit components are placed inside the reactor pressure vessel, which eliminates the need for primary circuit pipework, which enhances the safety and reliability of the technology.

A multi-module plant or power station is composed of multiple nuclear power modules where each module is operated safely independent of each other. The modules are located in a common building structure and can be physically impacted by any event happening at another module due to close proximity and lack of physical barriers.

Small module reactors are extensively used to power end users who require a significant amount of energy, such as large water treatment or purification plants and mines. Remote areas find it difficult to find an economical, efficient, and reliable energy source. SMR provides a solution to these isolated areas. They also have a load-following design, so that they can conserve energy when demand is low.

To get a discount on the Global Small Modular Reactor Market report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/150

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Small Modular Reactor market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Small Modular Reactor industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027.

Significant Features of the Small Modular Reactor Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Small Modular Reactor Market on the basis of type, deployment, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR)

High-temperature reactor (HTR)

Fast neutron reactor (FNR)

Other (MST, Integral PWR)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single Module Plant

Multi-Module Plant

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Power Generation

Desalination

Process Heat

Other Industrial Uses

The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period to help key companies and new entrants capitalize on lucrative opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market. The report also covers mergers and acquisitions, product launches and brand promotions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships among others.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Small Modular Reactor Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Small Modular Reactor Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising waste management investment in developing countries

4.2.2.2. Increasing number of new road construction

4.2.2.3. Rising construction activities

4.2.2.4. Rising infrastructure development investments

4.2.3. Market restrains analysis

4.2.3.1. Raw material costs fluctuations

4.2.3.2. Inadequate quality control

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Small Modular Reactor Market By Type Insights & Trends, Volume (Million Square Meter), Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

5.1.1. Geogrids

5.1.2. Geotextiles

5.1.3. Geonets

5.1.4. Geomembranes

5.1.5. Geofoam

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Small Modular Reactor Market By Material Insights & Trends, Volume (Million Square Meter), Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

6.1.1. Polyethylene

6.1.2. Polypropylene

6.1.3. Polyester

6.1.4. PVC

6.1.

Continue..

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/820

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Related Report of Small Modular Reactor market

Smart Water Management Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-water-management-market

Long Steel Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/long-steel-market

Energy as a Service Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

Residential Energy Storage Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/residential-energy-storage-market

Structured Cabling Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structured-cabling-market

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/powered-agriculture-equipment-market

Building Energy Management System Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/building-energy-management-system-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.