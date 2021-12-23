Asia To Be Major Contributors In Railway Overhead Catenary System Market , Fact.MR Latest Report
Railway Overhead Catenary System Market Share, Size, Analysis Report By Product, By Application , By MaterialSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Railway Overhead Catenary System is an overhead wired system used to run electric trains. It is used to supply electricity fed by a transformer to the trains equipped with a pantograph.
With the increasing preference towards electrification of railways to replace the conventional diesel engines over the last 10-15 years, there has been an extensive demand for railway overhead catenary system market.
Growing consciousness about the environmental impact of diesel engines has led many countries to switch to electrical engines like India who has recently undertaken electric train projects to setup a local transportation network within its major cities. Hence, resulting in further growth of the railway overhead catenary system market.
Railway Overhead Catenary System Market: Market Segmentation
The railway overhead catenary system market can be segmented based on Product, Application and Catenary wire material types.
By product, the railway overhead catenary system market can be segmented as:
Simple Catenary
Stitched Catenary
Compound Catenary
By application, the railway overhead catenary system market can be segmented as:
Metro Rail
Light Rail
High-Speed Rail
By material of catenary wire, the railway overhead catenary system market can be segmented as:
Copper Magnesium
Copper Silver
Copper Tin
Pure Copper
Important doubts related to the Railway Overhead Catenary System Market clarified in the report:
Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?
COVID19 to Hamper the Availability of Parts, Affecting the Production
Railway overhead catenary system market manufacturing is prominent in China and European countries. With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European manufacturing units of the railway overhead catenary system market are badly hit and hence the supply chain has broken down.
Major components needed to assemble the OCS are scarcely available which in turn, might slow down the railway overhead catenary system market growth concerning technology.
The losses incurred during the lockdown period due to the obvious drop in demand for passenger trains may affect the investment in electrification projects further affecting the railway overhead catenary system market.
The Chinese manufacturing units although are still functional and have been working on new technologies to be used in the railway overhead catenary system market.
Report regional analysis includes:
North America
Europe
MEA
East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
Latin America
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Mergers and Acquisitions to be the Key Strategy for Growth
The railway overhead catenary system market appears to be an oligopolistic market with very few players. These competitors are engaged in manufacturing durable, relatively low-maintenance and cost-effective catenary systems with the use of high-tech cables for gaining competitive advantage over their rivals in the railway overhead catenary system market.
There has been a significant effort to enter into mergers in order to edge past the competitors in the railway overhead catenary system market.
The recent merger in the railway overhead catenary system market between Alstom and Bombardier and the NKT cables takeover of ABB high voltage cables is seen as a major step to withstand competition from the Chinese giant CRRC which was also formed as a result of a merger between CSR Corp Ltd. And China CNR.
The important players in the railway overhead catenary system market are Alstom, Siemens, NKT, CRRC, Pfisterer, LS Cable and System, TE Connectivity, Kummler Matter, Galland, Sarkuysan, Eland Cables and Lamifil.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Market Segments
Market Dynamics
Market Size & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Technology
Value Chain
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and Products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Highlights from the Report
Elaborated scenario of the parent market
Transformations in the market dynamics
Detailed segmentation of the target market
Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
Latest industry developments and trends
Competition landscape
Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
