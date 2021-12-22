Geosynthetics Market Size 2021 Explosive Factors of Revenue By Progression Status Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Geosynthetics Market Size – USD 9.44 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for geomembrane for lining and waterproofing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing traffic congestion, rising air pollution levels, and longer urban commutes are some key factors driving growth of the global micro mobility market.

The global geosynthetics market size reached USD 9.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in infrastructure development and waste management investment in developing countries are major factors driving global geosynthetics market revenue growth. Increasing demand for geomembrane for lining and waterproofing is expected to propel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The report further provides an in-depth examination of the key aspects of the industry including factors influencing revenue growth of the industry, regulatory framework, technological and product advancements, growth prospects, along with an impact analysis of the drivers and restraints.

The Global Geosynthetics Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast timeline of 2020-2028, majorly bolstered by the surge in demand for the industry in the regional and global markets. The comprehensive analysis of the Geosynthetics industry offers the businesses insightful data to assist them in capitalizing on the lucrative growth opportunities in the Geosynthetics industry.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Geosynthetics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/820

The report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the Geosynthetics industry. The report assesses the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

The report is further segmented into the major regions of the world with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2028. It also analyzes the revenue growth, key factors impacting the market growth in each region, regulatory framework, economic growth, consumer demand, and presence of key companies.

Key participants include Berry Global, Inc., Agru America, Inc., Solmax International Inc., Officine Maccaferri SpA, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Low & Bonar plc, Propex Operating Company LLC, Tensar International Corporation, and HUESKER Group

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Geosynthetics market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The Geosynthetics market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

Over the forecasted period, North America is expected to hold the largest market. The rapid expansion of the construction industry in this region is anticipated to boost the market for this technology, especially in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Besides, the growing number of transportation companies is expected to further propel the market growth.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Geomembranes segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Polymeric sheets composed of polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polypropylene are used to produce geomembranes. Owing of excellent chemical resistance and longevity, geomembranes are widely utilized in landfill applications, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

PVC segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of PVC for manufacturing and fabrication of geomembranes. PVC is a thermoplastic synthetic polymer produced from vinyl chloride that is used to manufacture geomembrane.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Market growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by increasing demand for oil reinforcement in the foundation work of residential structures in countries such as China and India.

To get a discount on the Global Geosynthetics Market report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/820

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Geosynthetics market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Geosynthetics industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2028.

Significant Features of the Geosynthetics Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

Emergen Research has segmented the global geosynthetics on the basis of type, material, functions, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geogrids

Geotextiles

Geonets

Geomembranes

Geofoam

Others

Material Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyester

PVC

Others

The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period to help key companies and new entrants capitalize on lucrative opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market. The report also covers mergers and acquisitions, product launches and brand promotions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships among others.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Geosynthetics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Geosynthetics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising waste management investment in developing countries

4.2.2.2. Increasing number of new road construction

4.2.2.3. Rising construction activities

4.2.2.4. Rising infrastructure development investments

4.2.3. Market restrains analysis

4.2.3.1. Raw material costs fluctuations

4.2.3.2. Inadequate quality control

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Geosynthetics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Volume (Million Square Meter), Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

5.1.1. Geogrids

5.1.2. Geotextiles

5.1.3. Geonets

5.1.4. Geomembranes

5.1.5. Geofoam

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Geosynthetics Market By Material Insights & Trends, Volume (Million Square Meter), Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

6.1.1. Polyethylene

6.1.2. Polypropylene

6.1.3. Polyester

6.1.4. PVC

6.1.5. Others

Continue..

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/820

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Related Report of Geosynthetics market

Smart Water Management Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-water-management-market

Long Steel Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/long-steel-market

Energy as a Service Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

Residential Energy Storage Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/residential-energy-storage-market

Structured Cabling Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structured-cabling-market

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/powered-agriculture-equipment-market

Building Energy Management System Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/building-energy-management-system-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.