Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,050 in the last 365 days.

Commission imposes countervailing duties on imports of aluminium converter foil from China

Trade defence | Brussels, 22 December 2021

Today, the European Commission imposed countervailing duties on imports of aluminium converter foil from China. These duties come on top of the anti-dumping measures imposed on 8 December 2021 on the same product. The combined duties range from 16,1% to 46,7%.

Aluminium converter foil is an important commodity on the EU market with a market value of € 630 million.  The aluminium converter foil industry is an essential partner, notably for the manufacturers of electric car batteries and the EU packaging industry. The tariffs will help defend EU companies and workers in this sector: the imports of aluminium converter foil from China will no longer enjoy an unfair advantage over the Union industry and will compete on an equal footing.  

The investigation confirmed the existence of countervailing subsidies, notably preferential financing and the provision of land for less than adequate remuneration. Dumped and subsidised imports caused a loss of market share and a significant reduction in profitability for EU producers.

The Commission will use all tools at its disposal, to counter trade distortive practices that hurt the Union‘s manufacturing industry.

For more information

Imports of aluminium converter foil originating in the People’s Republic of China The news item from 8 December EU Trade Defence Policy

 

You just read:

Commission imposes countervailing duties on imports of aluminium converter foil from China

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.