Commission imposes countervailing duties on imports of aluminium converter foil from China

Today, the European Commission imposed countervailing duties on imports of aluminium converter foil from China. These duties come on top of the anti-dumping measures imposed on 8 December 2021 on the same product. The combined duties range from 16,1% to 46,7%.

Aluminium converter foil is an important commodity on the EU market with a market value of € 630 million. The aluminium converter foil industry is an essential partner, notably for the manufacturers of electric car batteries and the EU packaging industry. The tariffs will help defend EU companies and workers in this sector: the imports of aluminium converter foil from China will no longer enjoy an unfair advantage over the Union industry and will compete on an equal footing.

The investigation confirmed the existence of countervailing subsidies, notably preferential financing and the provision of land for less than adequate remuneration. Dumped and subsidised imports caused a loss of market share and a significant reduction in profitability for EU producers.

The Commission will use all tools at its disposal, to counter trade distortive practices that hurt the Union‘s manufacturing industry.

