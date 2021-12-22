Financial and Technical Cooperation: Minister of Economy and Finance Holds Talks with EBRD Official

MOROCCO, December 22 - The prospects for the development of financial and technical cooperation were the focus of talks between the Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, and the Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Heike Harmgart.

During this meeting, held Monday via video conference, the two officials discussed topics of common interest, including the prospects for the development of financial and technical cooperation and institutional relations between the two partners, while welcoming the quality of relations maintained since 2012 between Morocco and the Bank, according to a statement from the Ministry.

On this occasion, the minister praised the responsiveness of the Bank and the financial support it has provided to Moroccan companies to overcome difficulties and liquidity problems resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Mrs. Fettah Alaoui invited the EBRD to continue and further strengthen its financing to the private and public sectors in Morocco, particularly in the framework of the post-Covid recovery plan.

The minister pointed out the priorities of the Government in the current context and the main reforms recently undertaken by Morocco, while welcoming the draft project of the new strategy of Bank for Morocco, incorporating the needs of the Kingdom and its priorities, according to the statement.

In addition, she underlined that the axes of cooperation, included in this strategy, are in line with the orientations and ambitions of the new national development model and the governmental program.

Fettah Alaoui and Harmgart have also reviewed the progress of preparations for the organization of the 31st session of the Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors of the EBRD, scheduled for May 10-12, 2022, in Marrakech.

MAP 21 December 2021