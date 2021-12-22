Global Micro Mobility Market Share and Growth 2021 | Future Growth, Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Micro Mobility Market Size – USD 65.58 Billion in 2019, Growth – at a CAGR of 18.8%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced telematics technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing traffic congestion, rising air pollution levels, and longer urban commutes are some key factors driving growth of the global micro mobility market.

The global micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rapidly increasing range of transportation services and vehicles, including e-bikes, dockless and docked shared bicycles, electric scooters, and electric skateboards.

The report further provides an in-depth examination of the key aspects of the industry including factors influencing revenue growth of the industry, regulatory framework, technological and product advancements, growth prospects, along with an impact analysis of the drivers and restraints.

The Global Micro Mobility Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast timeline of 2020-2028, majorly bolstered by the surge in demand for the industry in the regional and global markets. The comprehensive analysis of the Micro Mobility industry offers the businesses insightful data to assist them in capitalizing on the lucrative growth opportunities in the Micro Mobility industry.

The report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the Micro Mobility industry. The report assesses the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

The report is further segmented into the major regions of the world with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2028. It also analyzes the revenue growth, key factors impacting the market growth in each region, regulatory framework, economic growth, consumer demand, and presence of key companies.

Key players in the market include Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products® Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Micro Mobility market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The Micro Mobility market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global micro mobility market in 2019. Stringent government regulations regarding emission levels is a primary factor driving adoption of micro mobility solutions in countries in the region.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The residential segment accounted for largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. Rapid urbanization and population increase are factors causing an exponential increase in congestion, which is driving demand for micro mobility solutions for use in residential areas.

3-wheeler segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Better balance offered by 3-wheelers as compared to two-wheeler makes them a more convenient and safer option for covering a longer distance.

Up to 20 Km segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the micro mobility market in 2019. Better energy efficiency is a prime feature offered by the travel range of up to 20 km.

Up to 100 Kg segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the micro mobility market in 2019. Shifting consumer preference towards more convenient, affordable, lightweight and efficient modes of transportation are factors driving demand for micro mobility solutions with a weight capacity of up to 100 Kg.

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Micro Mobility market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Micro Mobility industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2028.

Significant Features of the Micro Mobility Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro mobility market on the basis of application, type, travel range, weight capacity, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

2-wheeler

3-wheeler

Others

Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 20 Km

20-40 Km

More than 40 Km

The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period to help key companies and new entrants capitalize on lucrative opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market. The report also covers mergers and acquisitions, product launches and brand promotions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships among others.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Micro Mobility Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Micro Mobility Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising traffic congestion and longer urban commutes

4.2.2.2. Increasing gas & oil prices

4.2.2.3. Stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emission

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness regarding micro mobility

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Micro Mobility Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028

5.1.1. Residential

5.1.2. Commercial

Continue..

