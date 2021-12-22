Acrylic Resin Market Report Analysis 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

Acrylic Resin Market

Acrylic Resin Market Analysis By Top Key Players: Arkema S.A, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Acrylic Resin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global acrylic resin market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Acrylic resin is a thermoplastic material derived from acrylic, methacrylic, cyanoacrylic acid, acrylonitrile, acrylamide, and low monomer levels. It is a solvent- or water-based system that exhibits numerous properties such as durability, transparency, adherability, water and heat resistance, hardness, and glossy external appearance. It also offers excellent ultraviolet (UV) and oxidative stability, which finds application in lawn and garden equipment, safety helmets, and sporting goods. In addition, acrylic resin is used as decorative and do-it-yourself coatings in the construction and automotive industries such as building materials and automotive exterior parts.

Market Trends

The global acrylic resin market is primarily driven by the significant growth of the construction industry. This is due to the rising urbanization, elevating incomes and population growth. Besides this, acrylic resin is utilized in electronic applications such as PC screens, display windows for cellular phones, and light guided panels, which is positively influencing the market growth. In addition, it provides glossy external appearance and color stability to windshields, optical lenses, paper and fiber processing binders, outdoor signs, floor waxes, piano keys, and lighting fixtures. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic and dental problems is creating opportunities for the global market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Arkema S.A

• BASF SE

• DIC Corporation

• Dow Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc

• NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD.

• Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

• Solvay S.A.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market based on type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Paints and Coatings

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Automotive

• Building and Construction

• Electronics

• Packaging

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

