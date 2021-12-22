Việt Nam, Cambodia issues joint statement on occasion of President Phúc's visit

VIETNAM, December 22 -

Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni exchange gifts between the two countries at the Royal Palace during the latter's reception for the visiting Vietnamese leader in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI/PHNOM PENH — Việt Nam and Cambodia have issued a joint statement on the occasion of the State visit of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc to Cambodia on December 21-22.

The entirety of the statement is as follows:

Blockquote JOINT STATEMENT Between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam on the occasion of the State Visit of H.E. Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam to the Kingdom of Cambodia From 21 to 22 December 2021

1. At the invitation of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, H.E. Mr. Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam led a high-level Vietnamese delegation to pay a state visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia from 21 to 22 December 2021.

During the visit, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a Royal Audience with His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni and called on Her Majesty Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk. The President also held meetings with Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of the Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly, and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

His Excellency President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc also called on His Holiness Buddhist Supreme Patriarch General Tep Vong, Buddhist Supreme Patriarch of Dhamma Mahanikaya of the Kingdom of Cambodia and His Holiness Samdech Preah Abhisiri Sugandha Mohasangharajah Dhipati Bour Kry, Great Supreme Buddhist Supreme Patriarch of Dhammayuttikanikaya of the Kingdom of Cambodia; laid wreaths at the Monument of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk “Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh”, the late King Father of Cambodia, the Independence Monument and the Cambodia – Việt Nam Friendship Monument. His Excellency President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc also joined Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new administrative building of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia, a present from the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the State and the People of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam to the Government and the People of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

2. The two sides highly valued the significance of His Excellency Mr. Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s first state visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia in his capacity as President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. The visit also marked the opening of the Việt Nam - Cambodia, Cambodia - Việt Nam Friendship Year 2022. In an atmosphere of solidarity, friendship, mutual understanding and trust, Leaders of both countries briefed each other on the current developments in their respective countries and had in-depth exchange of views on all dimensions of the bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual interests.

Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, the King of Cambodia and other Cambodian Leaders warmly welcomed His Excellency President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their visit to Cambodia, which contributed to furtherance of the solidarity, friendship and traditional ties between the two neighbouring countries. They praised the great achievements that the nation and the people of Việt Nam have recorded in the course of national reform, construction and development, and wished the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, to successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, for a more prosperous Việt Nam with an increasingly important role and position in the region and the world.

His Excellency President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc applauded the historic and significant achievements that the Kingdom and the People of Cambodia have attained in the wise reign of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, the King of Cambodia and the wise leadership of the Royal Government led by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia in the course of national construction and development, socio-political stabilisation and elevation of the role and profile of Cambodia in the regional and global arena. He sincerely wished Cambodia to successfully hold the communal elections in 2022 and the general election in 2023, contributing to the realisation the goal of turning Cambodia into an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050.

3. The two sides expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive, close-knit, increasingly substantive and effective development of the Việt Nam - Cambodia cooperation over the past 55 years, which have brought substantial benefits to the peoples of the two countries. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, political ties between the two countries have been continuously strengthened through maintaining exchanges of high-level delegations, face-to-face meetings, phone calls and virtual discussions, while ensuring the continued effective operation of the bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Building on the tradition of mutual assistance in difficult times, the two sides have closely coordinated and provided regular mutual support in a timely and effective manner in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cambodian side expressed their sincere gratitude for the strong support and assistance that various generations of leaders and people of Việt Nam have accorded to the people of Cambodia in the past and at present, affirming that they will always keep in mind the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers’ assistance to the Cambodian people in liberating Cambodia from the Khmer Rouge genocide regime in 1979.

The Vietnamese side underscored that Việt Nam always treasures the friendship and valuable support that the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, and the leaders and people of Cambodia have extended to the people of Việt Nam in her past struggle for national independence as well as the current national development.

4. Both sides emphasized importance and need to prioritize the continued strengthening and advancement of bilateral relations under the mantra of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term stability”. At the same time, both sides should continue to fully observe the principles stated in the Việt Nam - Cambodia Joint Statements in 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019; to respect each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and to settle problems arising between the two countries by peaceful means.

5. To mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam - Cambodia diplomatic relations (24/06/1967 – 24/6/2022), the two sides agreed to promote high level contacts and delegation exchanges at all levels, encourage people-to-people exchanges, especially between bordering provinces. The two sides underscored the importance of communication and educating the public, especially the youth of both countries, on their time-honored friendship, solidarity and mutual trust.

6. The two sides applauded bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation. Bilateral trade, in particular, was a highlight as two-way trade volume maintained an upward momentum despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The two sides agreed to promote the implementation of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement and the Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation, facilitate the development of border trade by accelerating the signing of the Border Trade Agreement, effectively implement the MOU on the development and connection of border trade infrastructure, continue exploring the construction of new border markets and Special Economic Zones in bordering provinces. The two sides agreed to expedite the completion of the Master Plan on Việt Nam – Cambodia Economic Connectivity 2030 by the end of 2022.

7. The two sides underlined the importance of working together in addressing the medical, economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, the two sides will accelerate discussions towards mutual recognition of vaccine passports/certificates, facilitation of travel for citizens of both countries, timely resumption of direct flights between the two countries in a safe manner, thus making practical contribution to each country's sustainable socio-economic recovery in the “new normal” and post-pandemic era.

8. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence and security based on the principle of not allowing any hostile forces to use their respective territories to harm the other's security, and effectively implement the existing agreements on defence and security cooperation; enhance coordination in maintaining political stability, security, social order and safety in each country; improve the effectiveness of border management and protection; make effective use of the existing cooperation mechanisms and continue joint efforts to search for, retrieve and repatriate remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Cambodia.

9. The two sides reiterated their commitment to fully respect and implement the treaties on delimitation, demarcation and marker planting of the land boundary and the border-related agreements between the two countries. They commended the efforts of the Cambodia – Việt Nam, Việt Nam - Cambodia Joint Commission on Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting to complete approximately 84% of the land border demarcation and marker planting works and welcomed the entry into force on the 22nd of December 2020 of (i) the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of the National Boundary and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty and (ii) the Protocol on Demarcation and Marker Planting of the Land Boundary between the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the Kingdom of Cambodia and urged the Cambodia – Việt Nam, Việt Nam – Cambodia Joint Border Commission (JBC) to find mutually acceptable solutions to the approximately 16% remaining un-demarcated land boundary. Building on those achievements, the two sides were resolved to work together and exert joint efforts towards the completion of a land boundary of peace, stability and cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia. The two sides agreed on the need to conclude the agreement on land border checkpoints, which shall substitute provisions in the 1983 Agreement on Border Statute relating to the border checkpoints management in the near future. The two sides also agreed to promote the effective operation of the border checkpoints system, including through the opening and upgrading of the border checkpoints agreed between the two countries, and to include Meun Chey – Tân Nam International Border Checkpoint to the Designated Border Gates for transit under the Agreement on the Transit of Goods between the Government of Cambodia and the Government of Việt Nam, signed in 2013.

10. President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc expressed appreciation to the Kingdom of Cambodia for the continuous support and non-discriminatory treatment extended to the people of Vietnamese origin living in Cambodia over the past years.

11. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of public health. President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc reaffirmed Việt Nam's continued provision of health care and treatment for Cambodian patients in Ho Chi Minh City-based hospitals similar to Vietnamese patients and in accordance with Việt Nam's payment scheme for uninsured patients.

12. The two sides also agreed to promote and improve the effectiveness of cooperation in other important areas such as legal and judicial affairs, labour and social affairs, information and communication technology (ICT), culture, sports, tourism, aviation, banking and finance, agriculture, forestry and fisheries, among others.

13. The two sides exchanged views and agreed to continue the close cooperation and collaboration within the multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and ASEAN to address global and regional challenges, as well as sub-regional frameworks including the Mekong cooperation mechanisms to ensure the sustainable management and utilization of the Mekong water resources. President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc highly appreciated the support and cooperation that Cambodia extended to Việt Nam during the Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, and reaffirmed that Việt Nam would lend its utmost support to Cambodia during the Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2022 under the theme of “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”, jointly contributing to the promotion of ASEAN's unity, solidarity, enhanced centrality and resilience in response to the emerging challenges, for peace, stability, sustainable development and prosperity in the region.

14. The two sides reiterated ASEAN’s common position on importance of maintaining peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea, promoting dialogues and trust building, exercising self-restraint, upholding international law, resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without resorting to the threat or use of force, ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety, working towards the conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) consistent with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS. The two sides also supported ASEAN and China to organize meaningful activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the DOC.

15. During the visit, Samdech Techo Prime Minister and His Excellency President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc delightfully witnessed the Signing Ceremony of a number of bilateral agreements, namely: (i) 2022 Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Interior of Cambodia and the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam; (ii) Annual Cooperation Plan for the year 2022 between the two Ministries of Defense; (iii) Agreed Minutes of the 19th Meeting of the Cambodia - Việt Nam Joint Commission on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation; (iv) Agreed Minutes of the meeting between two Chairmen of the Cambodia - Việt Nam Joint Border Commission; (v) Memorandum of Agreement on Education Cooperation for 2021-2025; (vi) Memorandum of Understanding on the Conclusion of the Border Trade Agreement between Cambodia and Việt Nam; (vii) Work Plan for 2022-2023 between the two Ministries of Justice. On this occasion, the two countries’ businesses also signed a number of business contracts and cooperation agreements.

16. The two sides expressed high appreciation for the outcomes and the profound significance of the state visit to Cambodia of His Excellency President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, which has kick-started a series of activities in celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the Establishment of Cambodia-Việt Nam Diplomatic Relations, contributing to further strengthening mutual trust, adding greater depth, substance and effectiveness to the good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, long-lasting stability between the two countries, for the benefits of the two peoples, and contributing to lasting peace, stability, multifaceted cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world at large.

His Excellency President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc expressed gratitude to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, Cambodian Leaders and the Cambodian people for the warm hospitality extended to the Vietnamese high level delegation.

His Excellency President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc warmly extended an invitation to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, and Cambodian Leaders, to visit Việt Nam. His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk and Cambodian Leaders accepted the invitation with thanks and pleasure. The specific time of these visits will be arranged through the diplomatic channel by the related agencies in due course.

Phnom Penh, 22 December 2021