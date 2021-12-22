Justice ministry told to put people and businesses at the centre

VIETNAM, December 22 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the conference. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — People and businesses must be considered the centre of law building and enforcement, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday while attending a national conference on the implementation of judicial affairs.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM praised the ministry for actively promoting directives and resolutions of the Party, the National Assembly and the Government on judicial affairs, as well as participating in the fight against corruption and building a transparent political system.

According to the ministry’s report, in 2021, the ministry coordinated with relevant agencies to consult with and help the Government develop eight draft amended and supplemented laws.

Judicial and legal agencies have made contributions to the fight against the pandemic of steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control at all levels.

The Ministry of Justice has established a special working group to consult on building and finalising the legal framework for pandemic prevention and control.

The Government leader also pointed out a number of shortcomings in judicial affairs such as the limited quality of legal documents and deadlines of legislative work falling behind schedule. Some localities and agencies have not attached sufficient importance to institutional improvement.

Affirming that 2022 will be a foundation year to promote the implementation of tasks set out by the 13th Party Congress and resolutions of Party congresses at all levels, PM Chính asked the justice ministry to raise awareness on the position, role and importance of law-making as this is one of three Party strategic breakthroughs.

The ministry was requested to invest more in institutional building, human resources, infrastructure, finance and consider it an investment for development.

The PM said the Ministry of Justice should continue to improve coordination of relevant ministries, localities, the Lawyers' Association and the Bar Association to take advantage of the wisdom of experts, people, businesses and learn from international experience.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, he awarded the first, second, and third class labour medals and the PM’s Certificate of Merit to collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in judicial affairs. — VNS