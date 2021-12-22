Vietnamese President hails Cambodian Buddhists’ contributions to bilateral ties

VIETNAM, December 22 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc visits Great Supreme Patriarch Tep Vong in Unalom pagoda, Phnom Penh. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

PHNOM PENH — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc met with Great Supreme Patriarch Samdech Tep Vong and Supreme Patriarch of the Dhammayuttika Nikaya order Samdech Preah Sanghareach Bour Kry of Cambodia on Wednesday, during his State visit to the country.

Meeting with Great Supreme Patriarch Tep Vong at Unalom pagoda and Supreme Patriarch Bour Kry at Svay Pope pagoda in Phnom Penh, the Vietnamese leader sent the best wishes to all Buddhists in Cambodia.

He underlined that his visit to Cambodia aims to deepen the ‘good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation’ between the two countries.

Noting the outcomes of his talks with King Norodom Sihamoni, Cambodian PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other leaders, he said the two sides shared the resolve to maintain and strengthen the countries’ solidarity nurtured by late King Norodom Sihanouk together with generations of leaders and people of Việt Nam and Cambodia.

The two nations will give top priority to and spare no efforts in developing the bilateral relations, and work to arrange various activities commemorating the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

President Phúc paid a visit to the Great Supreme Patriarch Bour Kry in Svay Pope pagoda, Phnom Penh, as part of his trip to Cambodia. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

The Vietnamese President took the occasion to express sincere thanks to all Cambodian Buddhists for their good sentiments towards and wholehearted support for Việt Nam during the struggle for national independence in the past and development efforts at present.

He voiced his belief that the two countries’ relations will further flourish in the future.

Great Supreme Patriarch Tep Vong and Supreme Patriarch Bour Kry lauded Việt Nam’s enormous and all-round development successes.

They highlighted the special relations and traditional friendship between the two states and peoples, and emphasised that the State visit by President Phuc is a milestone helping to strengthen the Cambodia-Việt Nam solidarity and friendship, contributing to the bilateral ties and benefiting people of the countries. — VNS