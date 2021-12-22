President Phúc meets Cambodian legislative leaders, attends ceremony for VN-donated parliament building

VIETNAM, December 22 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Tuesday met with President of the Senate of Cambodia Say Chhum in Phnom Penh. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

PHNOM PENH — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Tuesday met with parliamentary leaders of Cambodia, President of the Senate of Cambodia Say Chhum and President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, as part of his State visit to the neighbouring country.

Phúc congratulated the Cambodian people on the great achievements they have recorded, particularly in security-politics and pandemic containment, saying the living standards of the Cambodian people have improved significantly and Cambodia’s position has been advanced in the region and the world at large.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his hope that Cambodia will further prosper and grow in the future.

For his part, Say Chhum said Phúc’s visit will contribute to tightening the neighbourliness and friendship between the two countries, and noted his belief that the Vietnamese Party, State and people will successfully implement the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.

Both affirmed their resolve to consolidate the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between the two countries.

They rejoiced at the active development of bilateral collaboration across spheres and sectors, including legislative ties, despite the complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phúc lauded the regular exchanges, coordination and mutual support between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Cambodian Senate, both bilaterally and at regional and international parliamentary forums.

They shared the view that legislative bodies of the two countries should further support and create favourable legal corridors to enhance the economic, trade and investment relations, as well as people-to-people exchanges, particularly between youngsters and localities, especially border ones.

After the reception, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Heng Samrin attend a ground-breaking ceremony of the new administrative building of the Cambodian National Assembly, which is a gift of the Vietnamese Party, State and people. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

The same day, President Phúc had a meeting with President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, during which the two sides consented to maintain meetings and delegation exchanges at all levels and via various channels, including the parliamentary channel.

They said the NAs should carry forward their role in strengthening the Viet Nam-Cambodia relations, especially in building institutions and consolidating the legal system to facilitate the connectivity between the two economies.

After the reception, the two leaders attended a ground-breaking ceremony of the new administrative building of the Cambodian NA, which is a gift of the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

Heng Samrin thanked the Vietnamese side for presenting US$25 million to Cambodia to construct the building. — VNS