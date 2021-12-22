The registration period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes terminating tomorrow (Dec 23)

MACAU, December 22 - The online registration period for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes will end at 6:00pm tomorrow (Dec 23). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those citizens who are interested in exchanging for the said banknotes to complete the registration process before the mentioned deadline.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071, or browse our website.

The registration website for the exchange of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes:

https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/winterolympic/terms_pt.html.