MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 13, 2021 to Monday, December 20, 2021

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 13, 2021, through Monday, December 20, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 56 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Miquan Shaquil Myricks, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault on a Police Officer, Threats to do Bodily Harm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-182-064

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Jamal Taquan Brown, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol, No Permit, and Invalid Permit. CCN: 21-182-224

A Remington Wingmaster 870 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 5500 block of 33rd Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-182-300

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Brandon Keels, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Carrying a Pistol without a License – outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-182-363

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Mount View Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-182-568

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old George Morris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-182-610

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

A Glock 17 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-182-642

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Reyshad Septien Barclift, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-183-032

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Dimond Lashay Anderson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-183-048

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tyrone Timothy Ball, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-183-084

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Daandre Pardlow, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-183-096

A Ruger SR40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. CCN: 21-183-125

A Taurus Millennium Pro G2C 9mm caliber was recovered in the 2100 block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Labrons Elwood Butler, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-183-137

Thursday, December 16, 2021

A Remington 514 rifle was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-183-379

A Luger AP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Wayne Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-183-433

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 17th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-183-473

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a rifle were recovered in the 3500 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Demondre Greene, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with Intent to Kill, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-183-478

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Eye Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Donnell Defon Jordan, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-183-481

A Valor CDM .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Deangelo Jenkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-183-490

A Bernardelli Vicenzo Pistola 6.35 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Steve Anthony Taylor, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-183-539

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-183-608

A Sig Sauer P365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Richard Antonio Griffin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, contempt of CPO/TPO, Fugitive from Justice, Destruction of Property, Threats to do Bodily Harm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCCN: 21-183-656

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-183-714

A Clearke 1st Mark 3.2 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4900 block of Fitch Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Emory Lamont Clinkscale, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Driving under the Influence. CCN: 21-183-757

Friday, December 18, 2021

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Lester Emmanuel Pickett, Jr., of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCCN: 21-183-832

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Edward Davon Bigesby, of Mitchellville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-183-958

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Berlin Ashad Kane, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-184-075

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old James Jarome Tinsley, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Destruction of Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Fugitive form Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-184-153

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 33rd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Isaiah Carlock, of Northeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-184-202

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-184-244

A Kel-Tec .22 caliber rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Emerald Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Robbery. CCN: 21-184-259

A North America Arms .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2500 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-184-265

A Smith & Wesson SPL+P .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Niesha Andrea Majette, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-184-276

Saturday, December 19, 2021

A Smith & Wesson SW380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-184-517

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-184-542

An Aces Tactical Bullpup FD12 12 gauge shotgun and an Aces Tactical Pro-Series S Max 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 3300 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-184-569

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-184-582

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-184-583

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of C Street, Southeast, D.C. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Gaddy Little, III, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Threats to do Bodily Harm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-184-646

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 21-184-682

Sunday, December 19, 2021

A Mossberg Maverick 88 shotgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Monroe Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-184-862

A revolver and a Remington Arms 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 4400 block of Greenwich Parkway, Northwest. CCN: 21-184-906

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Tyrique Darell Franklin, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Contempt. CCN: 21-184-969

Two 5.56 caliber assault rifles were recovered in the 1600 block of E Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-184-995

A Ruger LCP 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Johnnie Dominique Whitaker, of Southwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No Permit, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, Failure to Appear, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-185-005

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Dominique Brown-Young, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-185-053

A Taurus Millennium PT111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Davon Benton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Failure to Exhibit Permit. CCN: 21-185-056

Monday, December 20, 2021

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Allison Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-185-230

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Kenneth Chloe, of Northeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Marquete Alonzo Murray, of District Heights, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Probation Violation, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-185-323

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 21-185-491

A Walther Arms PPS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6200 block of Banks Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kyree Marquise Edwards, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-185-511

A Ruger 57 5.7 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Dexter Anthony Payne, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-185-591

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

