Council Statement Condemning Recent Antisemitic Activities and Spread of COVID-19 Disinformation

Rockville, Md., Dec. 21, 2021—The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement condemning recent antisemitic activities and acts of hatred against the Jewish community in Montgomery County:

“The increase in antisemitic activities spreading COVID-19 disinformation that were seen in our region this weekend, mirroring similar activities seen across the nation, has left many members in our community feeling unsafe for themselves and their loved ones.

“The Council stands in solidarity with our Jewish community and condemns all acts of hate and ethnic or religious bigotry aimed at Jewish residents. Furthermore, the Council condemns the spread of COVID-19 disinformation in all its forms, and the use of erroneous connections to ethnic, religious and other groups to fuel abhorrently racist agendas.

“As we continue our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly given the increase in cases caused by the Omicron variant, this is a time to unite and come together in the face of adversity. Any form of antisemitism, religious or ethnic persecution and intolerance contradicts the values of Montgomery County and will not be tolerated.

“We pledge to continue working with community leaders, residents and members of our public safety community to ensure that Montgomery County remains an inclusive and welcoming place to worship, work and raise a family. It is in this same spirit that we must unite and work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbors.”

