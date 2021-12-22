Recent Trends in Construction Owing to the Rapid Growth in Urbanization and Industrialization to Fuel Crane Pumps Market
Hydraulic cranes, unlike normal cranes, can lift, carry and transport heavy equipment with the help of hydraulic systems, which are powered by crane pumps. These crane pumps or hydraulic pumps convert mechanical power into hydraulic energy by compressing the hydraulic fluid, generally oil, which transfers the applied force on to the telescopic boom of the crane. The force provided by the crane pumps can lift heavy equipment such as shipping containers, tractors, cargo containers and other heavy machinery.
Fact.MR, recently published a market report which provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future potential of Crane Pumps Market.
Crane Pumps Market: Market Segmentation
On the basis of industry, the global crane pumps has been segmented as:
Mining and metallurgy
Automobile
Oil & gas
Pulp & Paper
Construction
Shipping
Others
On the basis of application, the global crane pumps has been segmented as:
Mobile cranes
Fixed cranes
Overhead cranes
On the basis of pump type, the global crane pumps has been segmented as:
Gear pumps
Rotary vane or variable-displacement pumps
Global Crane Pumps Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the global crane pumps market identified across the value chain include:
Prince Manufacturing Corporation
Bosch Rexroth Ltd.
Eaton Corporation Plc
Danfoss Power Solutions
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Actutant Corporation
Bailey International LLC
Linde Hydraulics
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.
Crane Pumps Market: Regional Overview
Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a major market share and witness a high growth rate in the crane pumps market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of growing economies such as China and India. North America and Europe, despite being matured markets, are pegged to witness slower growth in the crane pumps market over the forecast period, due to the upgradation and replacement of older cranes and crane pumps.
