Smart Pills Technology Market: Skateboards to Surpass at 21.2% CAGR During 2022-2028

Global smart pills technology market is expected to register a substantial growth in the future, owing to the increased prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Smart Pills Technology Market by Technology (Capsule endoscopy, Workstations and recorders, Gastrointestinal Monitoring), and Application (Diagnosis, Monitoring) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Smart pill technology is a revolutionary technological innovation that has reduced the gap between healthcare and digital technology. Smart pills or Nootropics are basically medical devices and small embedded electronic appliances such as sensors, cameras and trackers. This electronic device can be easily swallowed and provides complete evaluation of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). The emergence of these healthcare-cum-technology devices has addressed the soaring need of better diagnostics and monitoring. It has outperformed the conventional GI monitoring endoscopy with more convenient smart pill technology, which has now become the standard non-invasive diagnosis technique for motility disorders. Moreover, it helps physicians in real-time patient monitoring through remote controlling options.

Comprehensive competitive assessment and profiles of major market players such as Proteus Digital Health, CapsoVision, Inc., Given Imaging, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd, and IntroMedic Co. Ltd have also been provided in the report.

Gastrointestinal diagnosis accounted for the highest revenue with about 84% of market share. The growth of this segment is primarily supplemented by the increasing incidences of obscure gastrointestinal bleeding and small bowel tumours, popularity of capsule endoscopy techniques and the availability of varied capsule endoscopy products.

Key Finding of Smart Pills Technology Market:

Capsule endoscopy accounted for the highest revenue in 2021

GI monitoring application segment is expected to register fastest growth forecast period, fastest among all segments

North America and Europe collectively accounted for the largest market share of 83% in the overall smart pills technology market, in 2021

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

