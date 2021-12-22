ALL therapeutics market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2016-2022 | By Type, Country, Mode, Key players

Increase in incidences of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and the number of bone marrow biopsies across the world.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market by Drug (Hyper-CVAD Regimen, Linker Regimen, Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors, Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy, CALGB 8811 Regimen, and Oncaspar), and Type (Pediatric and Adult): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market accounted for $2,334.5 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,528.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in the incidences of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and increase in number of new product approvals drive the growth of the global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market. On the other hand, patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and several side effects of the treatment restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing number of clinical trials is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key market players analyzed in the report include Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc., Erytech Pharma, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. (Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Novartis AG, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Adopting several high-end strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others, these market players have become able to heighten their stand in the industry.

Key Findings of the Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapeutics Market:

The pediatrics segment accounted for more than half of the market share in 2018.

North America accounted for more than one-third market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

The targeted drugs & immunotherapy in the end user segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2026.

The adults segment accounted for 44% share of the market in 2018.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

