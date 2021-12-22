Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market to Observe Strong Development by 2026 | At a CAGR of 5.5 %

Elderly and disabled assistive devices market size was $23,009 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $35,599 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market by Type (Living Aids, Mobility Assistive Devices, Bathroom Safety Equipment, and Medical Furniture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market size was $23,009 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $35,599 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in geriatric and disabled population, high disposable income of baby boomers, and rapid technological advancements in assistive devices have boosted the growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market. However, high cost of medical devices and low reimbursement from medical insurers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, emerging untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Mobility aids devices segment to manifest fastest growth by 2026

The mobility aids devices segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the market, owing to surge in developments in mobility assistive device technology, rise in disabled & geriatric population requiring mobility assistance, and increase in number of accidents. The report includes analysis of the other segments such as living aids, bathroom safety equipment, and medical furniture.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key market players analyzed in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market report include GN Resound Group, Invacare, AI Squared, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, William Demant Holding A/S, Siemens Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC), Drive Medical and Starkey hearing technologies. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

