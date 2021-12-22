Ultrasound Devices Market for Pediatric Radiology | Industry Sees Promising Growth in Coming Years

Ultrasound Devices Market for Pediatric Radiology

Pediatric radiology is a subspecialty of radiology, which deals in the imaging of fetuses, infants, children, and adolescents.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultrasound market for pediatric radiology is driven by increase in incidence of various diseases among the pediatric population, worldwide, which require the use of ultrasound devices for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. In addition, factors such as growing demand for pediatric radiology procedures in the emerging markets and rapid IT integration in radiology for accurate diagnosis are expected to boost the ultrasound devices market for pediatric radiology. However, plummeting reimbursement rates for ultrasound procedures and dearth of skilled and experienced radiologists are expected to hamper the market growth.

The newborns segment held the major share in the market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during 2016-2022, owing to increase in congenital defects in newborns, worldwide. Thus, the number of ultrasound procedures for radiology investigations in the newborn population remains to be higher than that in other age groups.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Ultrasound Devices Market for Pediatric Radiology is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Analogic Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Ultrasound Devices Market for Pediatric Radiology along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Ultrasound Devices Market for Pediatric Radiology analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Ultrasound Devices Market for Pediatric Radiology growth.

