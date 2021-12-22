Demand For Fire Extinguisher In Commercial Spaces Is Accelerating Fire Suppression Agent Market | Fact.MR
Fire Suppression Agent Market: Introduction
A firefighting agent is a chemical substance used to suppress fires as well as dangerous fire accidents. Fire extinguishing agents are available in gaseous, powder and liquid form.
In gaseous form, the clean agent is the most popular fire extinguishing agent and this agent has a significant share in the world market. Some common fire extinguishing agents are water, CO2, dry chemical, halon, etc. Different types of extinguishing agents are used in different types of fires.
For instance, in ordinary combustibles (wood, paper, plastic etc.) fire, water is used and in aircraft fire, foam is used. Moreover, the manufacturers of fire suppression agents are focusing on increase their share in the market by introducing new and innovative products as well as venturing into emerging & developing economies across the globe.
Key Highlights from the Fire Fighting Agents Survey Report:
Elaborated scenario of the parent market
Transformations in the market dynamics of fire extinguishing agents
Detailed segmentation of the target market
Historical, current and forecast market size for fire extinguishing agents based on value and volume
Latest industry developments and market trends of fire extinguishing agents
Competitive analysis of the fire extinguishing agents market Strategies and product developments adopted by the key players in the fire extinguishing agents industry
Potential and Niche Segments, along with their regional analysis and survey
Unbiased Analysis of Fire Fighting Equipment Market Size
Up-to-date and indispensable information for market participants to improve and maintain their competitiveness
Important interest groups in the market, including industry players, political decision-makers and investors in various countries, have continuously realigned their strategies and approaches for their implementation in order to open up new opportunities.
Fire Suppression Agent Market: Segmentation
The Fire Suppression Agent market can be segmented by product type, application, end users and sales channels.
On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented as:-
Water
Clean agent
Foam
Powder
On the basis of application, the market can be segmented as:-
Fire Extinguisher
Fire Suppression System
On the basis of end users, the market can be segmented as:-
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
On the basis of sales channel, the market can be segmented as:-
Original Equipment Manufacturers
Aftermarket
In addition, strict government regulations requiring the mandatory installation of fire extinguishing systems in various commercial, industrial and public areas will certainly increase the demand for fire extinguishers, which in turn will accelerate the growth of the fire extinguishing agent market.
Increasing urbanization in various countries will promote housing and infrastructure development in these regions. This will also increase the demand for fire extinguishing / suppression systems in high-rise buildings and commercial spaces. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the fire extinguishing agent market.
Fire Suppression Agent Market: Regional Overview
The fire extinguishing agent market is estimated to have seen positive growth during the evaluation period. North America is expected to hold a significant share of the world market due to the strict fire regulations in the consumer industry.
It is estimated that Latin America will remain a dormant market for extinguishing agents due to low fire extinguisher production, import-oriented businesses, and fragmented distribution chain.
The increasing industrialization in developing regions like India and China is expected to stimulate the demand for fire extinguishing systems, which will directly stimulate the growth of the affected market in the forecast period.
Developing regions represent significant growth potential for the fire extinguishing agent market in the coming years. It is expected that the European market will retain a prominent share of the world market due to the high demand for fire extinguishing systems from the consumer industry and strict government regulations and regulations.
Fire Suppression Agent Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Fire Suppression Agent market are:
ORR PROTECTION
Amerex Corporation
FIKE CORPORATION
Janus Fire Systems
DuPont
3M
Firetrace International LLC
Fire Protection Technologies
Fire Suppression Ltd
Fire Suppression Agent Market: Dynamics
The growth of the Fire Suppression Agent market is directly correlated with the growth of fire suppression and fire extinguisher market. These systems are important for the protection of property and life and are a legal requirement under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 in almost every non-domestic buildings where people visit or work, such as hotels, shops, public venues, offices.
This is the key factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the concerned market. Easy installation process reduces the overall response time and overall labor cost required for setting up of these systems, which is another factor responsible for the growth of the global market.
Moreover, stringent government regulations mandating the mandatory installation of fire suppression systems in various commercial, industrial, and public areas will certainly increase the demand for fire extinguishers, which in turn, will accelerate the growth of the fire suppression agent market.
Increasing urbanization in various countries will boost housing and infrastructural developments in these regions. This will also increase the demand for fire extinguisher/suppression systems in high-rise buildings and commercial spaces. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the fire suppression agent market.
