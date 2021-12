Disposable Medical Gloves Market Exhaustive Analysis with $ 8.44 Billion, Highest CAGR till 2026

Disposable Medical Gloves Market

The market for disposable medical gloves is primarily driven by their requirement in medical and surgical applications to ensure safety and hygiene.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the disposable medical gloves market. The findings of the report states that the global market for disposable medical gloves system generated $4.04 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $8.44 billion by 2025, manifesting a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

The growth of the disposable medical gloves market is attributed to the rise in concern for safety and hygiene, coupled with advanced manufacturing technologies. Market players have successfully developed gloves with different properties such as higher resistance against chemicals, greater anti-tear properties, and gloves with limited thickness thereby not affecting the donning and doffing process, which is anticipated to create huge opportunities for the growth of disposable medical gloves industry.

๐Ÿ˜ท ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Disposable Medical Gloves Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. The growing concern for safety & hygiene drives the growth of the global disposable medical gloves market. However, allergic reaction from certain gloves and competition pricing offered by local manufacturers restrain the growth to certain extent. Moreover, rise in number of end users such as health care and Pharmaceutical industries is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities in the future.

Based on type, the natural rubber gloves segment dominated with the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the global disposable medical gloves market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the nitrile gloves segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Based on form, the non-powdered gloves segment contributed to the highest share in 2017, holding nearly four-fifth of the global disposable medical gloves market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is anticipates to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ท๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€, ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ฎ๐˜€

Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Adventa Berhad and Ansell Limited. Other players operating in the value chain (not included in the report) are Unigloves (UK) Limited, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Cypress Medical Products LLC, B. Braun Holdings, Microflex Corporation, Mรถlnlycke Health Care, and YTY Industry Holdings Berhad.

โœฏ ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—•๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ผ๐—น๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€

โœฆThe study provides an in-depth analysis of the Disposable Medical Gloves Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

โœฆIt offers Disposable Medical Gloves Market analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

โœฆA comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

โœฆThe profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Disposable Medical Gloves Market growth.

โ€œWe have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.โ€

