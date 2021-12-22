Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Projected To Reach $1,299 Million By 2026 - Medical Product Outsourcing

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market

Increase in awareness of endometrial ablation techniques played a major role in the growth of the endometrial ablation devices market.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Endometrial Ablation Devices Market by Technology Type (Radiofrequency Ablation, Cryoablation, Hydrothermal Ablation, Thermal Balloon, Hysteroscopic Ablation, and Others) and End User (Ambulatory Surgery Center, Clinic, and Hospital) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Endometrial ablation devices are used to remove the endometrium, which is the lining of the uterus. This procedure used for treatment of menorrhagia when it is not controlled with the help of medications. Increase in prevalence of menstrual disorders and rise in awareness about endometrial ablation devices majorly drive the growth of the endometrial ablation devices market. In addition, endometrial ablation offers some advantages, such as speed of treatment, efficiency, and minimal invasive procedure. These fuel the market growth globally.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Endometrial Ablation Devices Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Based on technology type, the market is segmented into radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, hydrothermal ablation, thermal balloon, hysteroscopic ablation, and others. At present, the radiofrequency ablation segment generates the major share of revenue due to speed of procedure and efficiency. On the other side, thermal balloon technology segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period primarily owning to its safety and procedure convenience.

Based on end user, the clinic segment occupied the largest share in 2017, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to availability of portable and easy to use endometrial ablation devices. However, the ambulatory surgery center segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period owing to a convenient environment as well as rise in number of ambulatory surgery centers.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

AEGEA Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., Hologic, Inc., Idoman Teoranta, Minerva Surgical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Omnitech Systems, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc. (Medtronic plc.), and Veldana Medical SA.

