SB695 in Sen: Representative Macco added as a cosponsor - 2021-12-21

WISCONSIN, December 21 - An Act to repeal 118.40 (2r) (cq) of the statutes; Relating to: the number of independent charter schools authorized by the College of Menominee Nation or the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College. (FE)

Status: S - Education

12/21/2021 Sen. Representative Macco added as a cosponsor  

