Coffeyville man pleads no contest to 1st degree murder for 2019 shooting death

KANSAS, December 21 - INDEPENDENCE – (December 21, 2021) – A Coffeyville man has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, entered a no contest plea yesterday afternoon in Montgomery County District Court. Judge F. William Cullins accepted the plea to one count of first-degree murder and set sentencing for 1 p.m., February 15, 2022.

Mason was convicted for his role in the 2019 shooting death of Kimberly Meeks in Independence. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Independence Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff and U.S. Postal Inspectors.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Gayoso and Stephanie Plaschka of Schmidt’s office.