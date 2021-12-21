Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Gandhi to Texas State Board of Public Accountancy

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Himesh Gandhi to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy for a term set to expire on January 31, 2025. The Texas State Board of Public Accountancy protects the public by ensuring that persons issued certificates as certified public accountants (CPAs) possess the necessary education, skills, and capabilities and that they perform competently in the profession of public accountancy. 

Himesh Gandhi of Sugar Land is an attorney and equity shareholder at Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey PC. He is board certified in Commercial Real Estate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Fort Bend Bar Association. He previously served on the Sugar Land City Council, as Vice Chairman of the Arc of Fort Bend, and as a board member for the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and Child Advocates of Fort Bend. Gandhi received a Bachelor in Business Administration from Houston Baptist University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.

