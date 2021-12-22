Innovators Identified to Improve Air Quality in Seoul Subways Successful Closing of Seoul Global Challenge 2021 Award Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, Korea, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'Seoul Global Challenge 2021' organized by Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Kim Hyun-woo), which supports small and medium-sized businesses in Seoul strengthen their competitiveness through assistance in technological development, has reached the finish line of about a year's journey to reduce particulate matters in the subway and improve air quality.



'Seoul Global Challenge 2021' is an international competition hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and organized by SBA that commenced with the objective to find solutions to the challenges facing the international city of Seoul from innovators from around the world.

In the Technology Challenge category, Tallano Technologie from France was honored with the Challenge Plus Award in the field of Reduction of Wear Particles Generation. In the field of Improvement of Removal Efficiency, the Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials and the Industry Academic Cooperation Foundation of Chung-Ang University were awarded the Challenge Award while Sentry Co., Ltd. and K&J Engineering, Ltd each won the Challenge Award in the field of Improvement of Measurement Technique.

The Tallano Technologie team from France won the top prize in the Technology Challenge for a device that reduces the generation of particulate matters through a mechanism that directly sucks the wear particles generated during the braking process. A member from Tallano Technologie said, "By taking the opportunity to participate in this Seoul Global Challenge, we want to present a solution to all underground transportation in the world."

In the category of Academic Challenge, Lee Ye-wan team, based on the first author of the research paper, won first place in the field of Links between Indoor and Outdoor Air Quality in Subways, while Lee Jong-ki team and Lee Kun-hee team won first place in the field of Reduction of Particulate Matters in Subways and Reduction of Viruses in Subways, respectively. In addition, one team won the second place in each field (3 teams in total); one team won the third place in each field (3 teams in total); and 1-2 teams won the participation award in each field (total of 5 teams).

Kim Seong-min, Managing Director of the Innovation and Growth Division of SBA, expressed that "This process of improving the quality of lives of citizens around the world based on the outstanding technology and research of innovators will hopefully be an opportunity to promote Seoul to the world.

