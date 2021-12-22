TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Announce New State Actions to Protect Californians Amid Growing Threat of Omicron Variant

ALAMEDA COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom will visit a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic in Alameda County tomorrow to discuss new state actions to protect Californians amid increasing COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations, including requiring boosters for health care workers.

California has put more shots in arms than any other state – administering more than 64 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine – and announced first-in-the-nation vaccine measures, including requiring that workers in health care settings be fully vaccinated, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required to attend school in-person when fully authorized for applicable grade spans, and implementing a standard that all school staff and all state workers either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.

