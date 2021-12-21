Environmental Protection Agency Announces Cleanup at Utah Superfund Site: Jacobs Smelter to receive Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funds

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the Jacobs Smelter Superfund Site in Stockton, Utah, will receive Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding. The funds will provide critical cleanup and work to protect human and environmental health.

The Stockton site is among 49 sites across the country benefiting from the $1 billion investment from the BIL.

“This funding will help us better protect the health and environment of those who live and work in Stockton,” said Utah Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Kim Shelley. “Addressing contamination at Jacobs Smelter is long overdue, and we look forward to making a lasting difference in this community by completing the cleanup process.”

Approximately 70,000 tons of lead and arsenic contaminated surface and subsurface soils will be removed from the Waterman Smelter area of the Jacobs Smelter site.

“This funding fills an important cleanup need and at a critical time as we were previously unable to secure funding through a highly competitive priority process,” Shelley said.

Cleanup at the Jacobs Smelter site is expected to be completed within a year to 18 months, once the work has started.

