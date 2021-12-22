Hui Wu-Curtis, SupportU COO, Inducted into CCWomen Hall of Fame

Hui Wu-Curtis - COO, SupportU

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCW Excellence Awards Gala, hosted by Arise Virtual Solutions, which took place on Tuesday, December 14th, announced SupportU’s COO and Co-Founder, Hui Wu-Curtis was inducted into the CCWomen Hall of Fame. Sandy Ko, Founder & Principal of CCWomen and Conference Director commented, “Hui’s ‘pay it forward’ mindset manifests in every area of her career and life, from running contact centers to elevating women, minorities, and other marginalized populations in an effort to elevate the untapped potential of our greater community. The judges’ comments on Wu-Curtis’ submission, “This has to be one of the most impressive submissions I've read and not simply because I know Hui and was an Advisory Board member alongside her. I had no idea of her accomplishments. She has so much to be proud of. Truly an inspiring write up” and “Very impressive applicant. Her commitment to the call center industry and her "pay it forward" attitude is inspiring.”

The CCWomen Hall of Fame celebrates the untiring and impactful contributions of women in the customer contact profession. Membership in the CCWomen Hall of Fame is bestowed upon individuals of extraordinary achievement who have made significant, measurable, and enduring contributions to the advancement of women in customer contact.

Hui is a thought leader in the customer contact industry, driving innovation and technology to best serve both clients and customers through genuine connections where we find balance between people, processes, and technology. Her high ethical standards and mission to ensure that she supplies employment opportunities for the disadvantaged and underprivileged people within our communities shows in her genuine commitment towards making every person’s life better. She is an active mentor and champion for women in customer contact industry and believes strongly in developing existing and future leaders from all levels of society.

“Hui’s selection by CCW is recognition of her exceptional leadership. She creates an environment that makes both clients and employees feel comfortable and valued. The result is exceptional service delivery because of her clear expectations, inclusion, mentoring and openness to innovation. People know they are valued and respected, thus they bring their best to work because it is appreciated. She is the person you want to be around because she is attentive, listens and genuinely cares for others. Her impact extends far beyond our company. I am thrilled to be working with Hui at Support U Solutions! The culture she creates and the services she and her team deliver, are transforming our industry,” said Ron Petrie, CEO, SupportU.

“I am honored to be inducted into the CCWomen Hall of Fame and to be amongst an incredible set of colleagues. This recognition serves as a testament to the work that I do with my teams and partners. I love what I do because it is something I believe in, and it serves a greater purpose. There is nothing more rewarding than to see the growth and success in our partners, clients, and employees,” says Wu-Curtis.

“We’re thrilled to be back for our flagship Customer Contact Week event in Las Vegas we continue our commitment to the CCW community and the customer contact industry executives,” said Mario Matulich, Managing Director, Customer Management Practice. “We’re especially pleased to celebrate the 2021 CCW Excellence Awards winners during the Awards Gala ceremony and recognize the successes and innovation in the industry.”

About SupportU©:

SupportU is a Woman, Minority-owned BPO company founded on the principle of creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. At SupportU, we offer a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. We created a different kind of BPO — where we believe that delivering KPIs is table stakes and the real value comes from innovation and insights through technology and analytics that drive client business objectives. We foster transparent and collaborative relationships with our clients and employees at all levels. We empower our employees, listen to ideas, and collaborate for the best outcomes.

SupportU's mission is to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people and they deliver awesome results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities that we live in. For more information and SupportU developments, visit us at www.supportusolutions.com or info@supportusolutions.com

About CCW: Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series. With an optimized balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018 we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

About the Customer Management Practice:

The Customer Management Practice enables better navigation of the continually changing customer management sector by keeping professionals informed on the latest industry trends, drivers, and evolving initiatives through our extensive market research, reporting, and unparalleled events.