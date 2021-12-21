Attorney General Doug Peterson Joins 24-State Lawsuit to Block Biden’s Head Start Mandates 

LINCOLN –Attorney General Peterson has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s COVID mandates. The suit addresses the President’s unlawful requirements of masks on toddlers and COVID-19 vaccines for staff and volunteers in Head Start Programs.

Head Start provides much-needed resources to underserved children and their families. The program provides early childhood education and resources, including diapers, to families. Forcing teachers, contractors, and volunteers in Head Start Programs to vaccinate by January 31 will cost jobs and reduce programming.

The states allege that the Head Start Mandate is not only beyond the Executive Branch’s authority, contrary to law, and arbitrary and capricious; but it also violates the APA’s Notice-and-Comment Requirement, the Tenth Amendment, and other constitutional requirements.

Attorneys General joining are from the following states: Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and West Virginia.