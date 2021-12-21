Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,990 in the last 365 days.

Senate Passes Turner-Ruiz Bill to Expand Coverage of Prescription Contraceptives

Trenton – In an effort to expand birth control accessibility, the Senate passed legislation sponsored by Senators Shirley Turner and M. Teresa Ruiz that would require health insurers to increase the current required length of coverage for prescription contraceptives from six months to twelve months.

The bill, S-413, would take effect on the 90th day following enactment and would apply to policies and contracts delivered, issued, executed, or renewed on or after the effective date of the bill.

“With a woman’s right to safely choose to end an unwanted pregnancy now being threatened, we must counter that threat by putting the policies in place that help to protect the health of women,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon).  “Making it easier for women to access contraceptives to prevent pregnancy from happening in the first place is one of the best ways to help women maintain control over their own bodies and their lives.”

According to studies conducted by the NJ Mandated Health Benefits Advisory Commission, the success rate of contraception to prevent unintended pregnancies increases significantly when used correctly and consistently.

“Many other medications are available to order long term supplies to ensure individuals are able to take them without interruption. Unfortunately, insurance companies are not always willing to cover a 12-month supply of birth control,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “There is no reason contraceptives should not be granted the same level of importance as other prescriptions. This legislation will ensure residents are able to get their medication in a manner that is conducive to their schedule.”

Studies have shown that a 12-month supply decreased unplanned pregnancies by 30 percent and reduced the odds of an abortion by 46 percent.  Additionally, extended coverage or prescription contraceptives is so effective in preventing gaps in contraceptive use, which lowers the risk of unwanted pregnancy, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes 12-months’ supply in its Select Practice Recommendations. 

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 34-5.

You just read:

Senate Passes Turner-Ruiz Bill to Expand Coverage of Prescription Contraceptives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.