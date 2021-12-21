Cold Chain Market Size, Share and Forecast [2021-2028] | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue Outlook Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Key players covered in the cold chain market research report are Argo Merchants Group LLC, Americold Logistics LLC., Burris Logistics Inc., Swire Group, Al Rai Logistica K.S.C., Swire Cold Storage, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Nichirei Corporation, Lineage Logistics, and other players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global cold chain market size is expected to grow significantly because of the rising adoption of technologically advanced refrigeration and storage techniques by retailers and storage depots. Thus, this factor can propel the market growth during the upcoming years.

Cold Chain is a thermal packaging and refrigeration system that protects thermally susceptible goods during travel. It is extensively used by the food & beverage sector to safely transport products across several places while preserving the product's quality. It is used to transport biopharmaceutical drugs across several regions globally. A cold chain system is also used to transport agricultural produce across a country or globally to conserve the freshness and vitamins of fruits and vegetables. Adoption of technologically advanced cold chain methods is likely to propel the product's demand.

The incorporation of several technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) technology, real-time data tracking, and cloud platforms are likely to facilitate market growth. For example, companies such as Godamwale are utilizing artificial technology (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing, and deep learning technologies to simplify their manufacturing process. Hence this factor can foster the market growth in the upcoming years.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the cold chain market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Argo Merchants Group LLC

Americold Logistics LLC.

Burris Logistics Inc.

Swire Group

Al Rai Logistica K.S.C.

Swire Cold Storage

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

VersaCold Logistics Services

Nichirei Corporation

Lineage Logistics





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cold-chain-market-104317





Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, cold chain market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.





Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for Biodegradable Food Products to Facilitate Market Growth

The cold chain system's demand is increasing rapidly because of the rising trade activities and strong demand for biodegradable food products such as vegetables, fruits, milk, poultry products, fish, red meats, and others. The governments are investing heavily in improving cold chain facilities and strengthening their food safety policies. For example, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has incorporated cold chain schemes to provide excellent products to consumers. This scheme has been under effect since 2008. There are corporations, companies, partnership/proprietorship firms under the scheme guidelines. In addition, the growth of international trade has led to the demand for vegetables, fruits, and other imported food items from other regions or countries. Thus, this factor can drive the cold chain market growth.

However, the negative impacts on the environment, such as greenhouse gas emissions, can hamper the market growth.





Segments

Based on technology, the market is divided into vapor compression, programmable logic controller, blast freezing, and others. By type, it is bifurcated into refrigerated storage and transport. On the basis of application, it is categorized into processed food, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen food, meat & salad, and fruit & vegetables. Geographically, it is clubbed into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Browse Detailed Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cold-chain-market-104317





Regional Insights

Rising Consumer Preference to Consume Fresh Food Products to Fuel Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the cold chain market share due to the increasing consumer preference to consume fresh food products. As per research conducted in the region, the United State's warehouse capacity reached 4.6% due to the reliance on cold chain systems for food & beverage distribution and storage.

In Asia Pacific, the warehouse management tool's adoption is expected to boost the product demand. In developing countries such as India and China, the prevalence of the agricultural sector is likely to spur opportunities for the export and import of fresh products. Thus, this factor can propel market growth.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies to Acquire Crucial Players to Enhance their Market Position

The prominent companies operating in the market acquire certain key players to enhance their market position. For example, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC successfully acquired Yearsley Group Limited in November 2018 to enhance its market position in the US and improve its global reach. Furthermore, companies' launch of innovative products and security systems such as artificial technology and machine learning technologies can attract consumer attention. Hence this factor can enhance the company's brand image.





Key Industry Development

June 2021: Reddy tied up with Rockwell to store its vaccines. Rockwell will supply over 500 freezers to Dr. Reddy for preserving the sputnik V vaccine. This partnership can enhance Dr. Reddy's brand image as a seller of high-quality vaccines.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cold-chain-market-104317





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs