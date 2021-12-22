Kathryn Lee Boyd of Hecht Partners Awarded in Crain’s “Notable Women in Law”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crain’s New York Business has recognized Kathryn Lee Boyd among its list of “Notable Women in Law.”
Lee, a seasoned trial lawyer, is a founding and co-managing partner of New York-based Hecht Partners LLP. Since opening its doors in 2020, the firm has successfully represented clients ranging from genocide victims to technology start-ups. The firm has twice defeated the notoriously litigious tech giant, Apple, Inc., (on summary judgment and again when Apple withdrew its remaining claims days before a scheduled trial); Lee was instrumental in the ultimate victory against Apple.
Lee is widely recognized for her litigation prowess in high-stakes disputes. Per Crain’s, she “is an authority on international human rights with more than 25 years of experience handling complex litigation, international arbitration and class action suits.”
“Lee is a fierce litigator, and we are incredibly fortunate to have her at the firm,” said David L. Hecht, the firm’s co-founder and co-managing partner. “I can think of no attorney more deserving of this honor than my partner and friend, Lee,” he added.
Read the full profile in Crain’s (subscription required).
