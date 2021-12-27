Australia's Univ. of Wollongong Joins List of Elite U.S. Schools To Receive Pamela Jane Nye Working Nurse Scholarship
The university's nurse education program is impressive and I was determined to offer global working nurse scholarships in 2022. Besides, how could anyone not be attracted to a name like Wollongong?”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia's University of Wollongong to award Pamela Jane Nye's first global working nurse scholarship.
In their December announcement Wollongong's Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Patricia M. Davidson said, "The University was honored to be part of the Pamela Jane Nye Working Nurse Scholarship global community. The COVID-19 pandemic has united nurses throughout the world, and this generous funding at this critical time in history is greatly appreciated."
"This prestigious scholarship is part of an international scholarship program with elite universities in the United States of America including UCLA Medical Centre, Martin Luther King Hospital, UCLA School of Nursing, and UCSF School of Nursing," adds Davidson, and supports a deserving Registered Nurse at this university intending to work at least part-time while undertaking postgraduate nursing studies."
Nye's $2,500 one-year scholarship requires applicants to complete the university's scholarship application package, including proof of nursing registration, part-time nursing work, and a one-page statement outlining their commitment to nursing. In addition, applicants must be enrolled, or intend to enroll, in an eligible postgraduate degree within UWA's School of Nursing.
When Nye was asked why she picked Wollongong as Neuroscience Nursing Ltd's first global scholarship recipient, she said, "It started with message exchanges on Linkedin. I was interested in what Professor Davidson was doing and looking for the right opportunity to stretch my clinical interests to international academia. The university's nurse education program is impressive and I was determined to offer global working nurse scholarships in 2022. Besides, how could anyone not be attracted to a name like Wollongong?
Nye's scholarships represent her twenty-five years' experience as a Neuroscience Clinical Nurse Specialist, providing high-quality clinical practice standards and education to nurses working in California's large tertiary medical centers. Also represented is Nye's innovative leadership as the CEO at Neuroscience Nursing, Ltd. and as CEO/Board Chair/Executive Director of Operation Scrubs, Inc., a non-profit educational organization. Both companies are acknowledged for supporting working nurse efforts to achieve higher education, also for raising the profile of nursing as the unsung heroes of healthcare, e.g., THE NURSES WALL -- a living tribute Nye created as an appreciative public's virtual 2022 gift to perpetually honor the world's 20+ million unsung nurses.
The University of Wollongong is an Australian public research university located in the coastal city of Wollongong, New South Wales, approximately 80 kilometers south of Sydney. As of 2017, the university had an enrolment of more than 32,000 students, an alumni base of more than 131,859, and over 2,400 staff members.
Professor Patricia M. Davidson joined the University of Wollongong as Vice-Chancellor in May 2021. Before her current role, Professor Davidson was dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Baltimore in the United States. In 2021 she was the recipient of the Consortium of Universities for Global Health (CUGH) Distinguished Leader Award. This honor celebrates her exceptional contributions to the advancement of global health worldwide.
Disclosure: As News Director for WCNi News Service, Chuck Foster provides pro bono media liaison assistance for Operation Scrubs and its nonprofit-related services.
