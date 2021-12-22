After Serving 20 Years in Prison, Robert Hinds' Case is up for a Re-sentencing Hearing in March 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- At the tender age of 17, Robert Hinds was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm as a juvenile in Detroit, Michigan. Hinds has maintained his innocence for over 20 years now.
Recently, Hinds' defense team discovered documents to support his claim of innocence in a miscellaneous file held at the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Division. Unfortunately, the State never disclosed these documents to Hinds and his defense attorney before his trial. As a result, Hinds is currently being investigated by the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit and his case is currently up for a Status Conference hearing on March 22.
The State of Michigan ranks 5th in the nation for wrongful convictions. According to the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, between 2% and 10% of convicted individuals in US prisons are innocent. Keeping in mind that there are over 2.3 million incarcerated individuals in the United States, we can see that the number of innocent people behind bars is anywhere from 46,000 to 230,000, which is far too many. When wrongful convictions are coupled with racism, we can see that although African Americans are only 13% of the American population, they are a majority of innocent defendants wrongfully convicted of crimes and later exonerated. They constitute 47% of the 1,900 exonerations listed in the National Registry of Exonerations (as of October 2016), and the great majority of more than 1,800 additional innocent defendants who were framed and convicted of crimes in 15 large-scale police scandals and later cleared in group exonerations.
In Robert Hinds’ case, discovered evidence found in possession of the Detroit Police Department included but was not limited to:
*Usable fingerprints and DNA evidence found at the crime scene that did not belong to Hinds.
* Police reports regarding a previous home invasion involving the victim and threats to kill the victim during this incident with the perpetrators wearing clothing with Detroit PD written on them.
* A police report and tip sheet stating that the victim's child's mother's boyfriend threatened to kill him before his murder.
* A tip sheet containing information identifying the prosecution's witness as being with the victim before his murder. Despite this, the prosecutor theorized that the witness did not have any involvement in the case.
* Documents stating that the prosecution's key witness was found in possession of illegal firearms when he gave his statement to the police implicating Hinds. This witness was never charged for this offense.
The homicide sergeant testified at Hinds' preliminary examination that there were not any usable fingerprints recovered. Only for Hinds to uncover documents in the miscellaneous file that usable fingerprints were discovered. They did not match Hinds' fingerprints. These results were available when he testified at Hinds' preliminary examination.
Robert Hinds was raised in an environment where he saw and experienced a lot of trauma. Despite this, he has been able to mature and accomplish during his incarceration. Hinds has completed over thirty programs. He has also completed college courses and obtained his certifications in Legal Investigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Victim Advocacy through The Center for Legal Studies & Bay Community College. He completed his paralegal certification through Blackstone Career Institute, and he obtained his certification as a fitness trainer through the International Sports Science Association (ISSA).
Despite the hardship that Hinds has endured, he maintains a positive attitude. “The situation that I find myself in is very overwhelming. Over the years, I have had many family members and friends that gave up hope, but thanks to my faith and religious teachings, I never did,” said Hinds.
There is currently a national campaign underway for Robert Hinds' freedom. Hinds has described his experience as "dying everyday he has awakened in prison an innocent man". This means that he has died over 7,300 times. For more information or to sign a petition of support, please visit www.change.org/freeroberthinds to see all the documents that support his innocence.
