Fish Iowa! and First Catch Center offer webinar on ice fishing basics

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free ice fishing basics webinar on Jan. 12, from 6 - 7 p.m., via Zoom, for those who have little to no ice fishing experience and would like to try it.

“If you have not tried ice fishing, or if you are just getting started, this webinar is for you,” said Barb Gigar, Fish Iowa! coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Join the online event to learn about basic ice fishing equipment and tactics with Scott Grummer, fisheries biologist in north-central Iowa, and Tyler Stubbs, community fishing biologist. Participants will be introduced to basic ice safety, ice fishing gear and tactics, cold weather fish behavior and where to fish. The general presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

The webinar is geared for participants ages 16 and older. Those under 16 may attend, but must have an adult register and participate as well. Space is limited, so register right away to secure your spot. To register, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QrVSeUV7Rzqv4fI0QrrJKQ

