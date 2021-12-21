Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,990 in the last 365 days.

Summer seasonal positions open in state parks, forests and preserves

The DNR Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau has openings for recreational aides and seasonal patrol officers for the summer 2022 season across the state park system.

Jobs duties will include assisting park staff in patrolling the park, helping visitors, registering campers, and maintaining the park through duties such as mowing, trimming, cleaning, trail work and facility repairs. Interested applicants should have skills in general maintenance, ability to work on a team or with minimal supervision, and have strong customer relations skills. 

For more details and how to apply, visit www.iowadnr.gov/Employment

You just read:

Summer seasonal positions open in state parks, forests and preserves

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.