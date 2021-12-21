Media News Release/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ Shaftsbury Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B3007193
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/21/21 at approximately 0751 horus
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Readsboro
WEATHER: cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Trevor Gottardi
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Mercedes
VEHICLE MODEL: E320
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: serious
HOSPITAL: Berkshire Medical transferred to Albany Med.
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 12/21/21 at approximately 0751 hours Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash located on VT RT 100 within the Town of Readsboro. It was learned through witness statements and road evidence that V#1 was traveling south on VT RT 100 when it went off the southbound lane striking a boulder. V#1 rolled several times before coming to rest. Op#1 was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Op#1 was transported to Berkshire Medical in North Adams MA then airlifted to Albany Med. Op#1 was listed in critical condition.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor. The crash is still under investigation and anyone with any information can contact the Vermont State Police at the Shaftsbury Barracks.
Corporal Travis Hess
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
(802)442-5421