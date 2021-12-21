Submit Release
Media News Release/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ Shaftsbury Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21B3007193                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Hess

STATION:  Shaftsbury                                 

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/21/21 at approximately 0751 horus

STREET: VT RT 100         

TOWN: Readsboro

WEATHER: cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Trevor Gottardi       

AGE:  30

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercedes

VEHICLE MODEL: E320

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: serious

HOSPITAL: Berkshire Medical transferred to Albany Med.

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 12/21/21 at approximately 0751 hours Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash located on VT RT 100 within the Town of Readsboro.  It was learned through witness statements and road evidence that V#1 was traveling south on VT RT 100 when it went off the southbound lane striking a boulder.  V#1 rolled several times before coming to rest.  Op#1 was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.  Op#1 was transported to Berkshire Medical in North Adams MA then airlifted to Albany Med.  Op#1 was listed in critical condition.

 

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.   The crash is still under investigation and anyone with any information can contact the Vermont State Police at the Shaftsbury Barracks.

 

Corporal Travis Hess

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

(802)442-5421

 

