Percuro Pet Food Launch NEW Innovative 'Snappies' Insect-Based Dog Treats
Global leading insect protein pet food company announce their first ever treats product
By learning from plants and insects, we can face global challenges ethically, and base our consumer choices on prevention, rather than cure.”HENLEY-IN-ARDEN, LOWSONFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percuro Pet Food has announced a novel concept in insect-protein based dog treats. The insect protein pet food's technologists have developed disc-shaped treats with ridges specially designed to snap easily, offering the pet parent the versatility to feed their dog the whole treat or a portion of the biscuit.
— CEO of Percuro Pet Food, Brett Vye
"Our pets are much-loved family members and Percuro is committed to providing them with a healthy sustainable diet, and that includes treats, said Brett Vye, CEO at Percuro Pet Food. " Our 'Snappies' treats offer the highest quality nutrition with a proprietary blend of hypoallergenic ingredients, carefully selected to help reduce inflammation and optimise digestion. By oven baking, we have created an innovative, delicious dog treat which is easy to break and provides the pet owner the flexibility to control their dog's calorie intake in between meals, without costing the earth".
Every natural ingredient in Percuro's planet friendly dog food range serves a purpose, from the anti-inflammatory advantages of omega-3 & 6 contained in algae oil, flaxseed and olive oil to the novel hypoallergenic benefits of naked oats, yucca schidigera and dried clean insect protein. " We live in a new, threatened world, but we are looking for natural solutions to age old problems. By learning from plants and insects, we can face global challenges ethically, and base our consumer choices on prevention, rather than cure.
Livestock accounts for almost 20% of greenhouse gas emissions and is a global concern. Insect protein is a safe, practical, and eco-friendly alternative for animal nutrition. Percuro uses only Hermetia Illucens dried larvae which is high in protein and rich in essential amino acids, vitamins and nutrients, making it the perfect alternative to unsustainable, traditional meat-based treats" commented Brett Vye.
The company's commitment to sustainability and functionality also extends to their packaging with fully recyclable, handy-size 'Snappies' bags, designed as a low carbon pawprint on-the-go treat, ideal for dog training or rewards.
To celebrate the launch of their economical 'Snappies' treats, Percuro is offering online customers the opportunity to purchase their new product via their website at a special introductory price. http://www.percuro.earth
