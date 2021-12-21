Casa Pacifica is Under Contract in Cooperation with Listing Agent Lavinia Smerconish of Compass

Mediterranean-style villa Open-plan interior Located in private and accessible Newtown Square Exquisite indoor pool Lush outdoor entertaining area

Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the pending sale of Casa Pacifica, a Mediterranean-style villa near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the pending sale of Casa Pacifica, a Mediterranean-style villa near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in cooperation with Lavinia Smerconish of Compass.

Listed for $3.999 million, the property sold on the Concierge digital bidding platform after an active auction on December 14th.

Casa Pacifica is a luxurious estate on almost 4.5 acres. The manicured property is set back off the road, up a circular drive, offering a lush private oasis for everyday living and entertaining. The open-plan interior overflows with stone, wood, rustic painted tile, and Terra Cotta finishes evoking the elegance of the Mediterranean. Perfect for entertaining, the expansive formal dining room can seat up to 20. The 13'x48' indoor pool is completed with an atrium ceiling, columns, and oversized French doors that swing open to the terrace. Settle into an effortless country lifestyle, knowing that all the bustle of Philadelphia is just around the corner.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of the Casa Pacifica will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 30 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.