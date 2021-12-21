Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market to Reach $91.12 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of pulmonary diseases, technological advancements, and supportive government policies and awareness programs by private organizations drive the growth of the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market. North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market generated $49.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $91.12 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.08% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in prevalence of pulmonary diseases, technological advancements, and supportive government policies and awareness programs by private organizations drive the growth of the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market. However, high cost of pulmonary drug delivery systems hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in R&D activities in pulmonary drug delivery systems creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market-

The Covid-19 outbreak made a positive impact on the pulmonary drug delivery systems market as patients suffering from asthma and COPD are at high risk of mortality if infected with Covid-19 and not treated on time. The demand for pulmonary drug delivery systems increased during the pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic put huge stress on the healthcare systems across the globe and raised the need for the development of diagnostic instruments & treatment centers.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the metered-dose inhaler segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the dry powder inhaler segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share of the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market analyzed in the research include AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Novartis AG, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Janssen), 3M Company, Briggs Healthcare, Clement, Clarke International, and Aerogen.

