Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,996 in the last 365 days.

24-Year-Old Crypto Entrepreneur’s First Venture is a Restaurant on Track for $3 Million in Sales

College dropout’s Ethereumlord Assets worth more than $1.1 million

ELIZABETH, N.J. , UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By investing in crypto currency, Jordan Wnek is proud to announce he has parlayed a $10 an hour job at Subway into ownership in a restaurant that is on track to finish 2021 with $3 million in sales.

Wnek was a 19-year-old college dropout in late 2016 when he discovered Ethereum, a decentralized, open-source blockchain. As Wnek said, “It shook my world. When I saw its use, I immediately needed to purchase as much as I could.”

He took the job at Subway to buy as much as the currency as he could, starting with a $13 purchase in early 2017. Today, his investment company, Ethereumlord Assets, has $1.1 million worth of Ethereum.

In 2019, Wnek began diversifying his crypto portfolio by investing in start-up businesses and real estate.

In July of 2019 Wnek was introduced to a failing restaurant that he saw potential in and invested $100,000 to purchase a stake. He found additional partners to promote and rebrand the restaurant. Rebranded as Dulce Pecado Bistro Bar, the restaurant opened that year in December and specializes in Colombian cuisine and cocktails. During its first year, the bar did $1.7 million in sales and is poised to almost double that amount in 2021.

Wnek said he is working on Ethereumlord Assets’ biggest venture, which will launch in February 2022.

###

Media Relations
PR Services
email us here

You just read:

24-Year-Old Crypto Entrepreneur’s First Venture is a Restaurant on Track for $3 Million in Sales

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.