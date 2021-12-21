24-Year-Old Crypto Entrepreneur’s First Venture is a Restaurant on Track for $3 Million in Sales
College dropout’s Ethereumlord Assets worth more than $1.1 millionELIZABETH, N.J. , UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By investing in crypto currency, Jordan Wnek is proud to announce he has parlayed a $10 an hour job at Subway into ownership in a restaurant that is on track to finish 2021 with $3 million in sales.
Wnek was a 19-year-old college dropout in late 2016 when he discovered Ethereum, a decentralized, open-source blockchain. As Wnek said, “It shook my world. When I saw its use, I immediately needed to purchase as much as I could.”
He took the job at Subway to buy as much as the currency as he could, starting with a $13 purchase in early 2017. Today, his investment company, Ethereumlord Assets, has $1.1 million worth of Ethereum.
In 2019, Wnek began diversifying his crypto portfolio by investing in start-up businesses and real estate.
In July of 2019 Wnek was introduced to a failing restaurant that he saw potential in and invested $100,000 to purchase a stake. He found additional partners to promote and rebrand the restaurant. Rebranded as Dulce Pecado Bistro Bar, the restaurant opened that year in December and specializes in Colombian cuisine and cocktails. During its first year, the bar did $1.7 million in sales and is poised to almost double that amount in 2021.
Wnek said he is working on Ethereumlord Assets’ biggest venture, which will launch in February 2022.
