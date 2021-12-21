Gov. Lujan Grisham signs legislation funding Valencia County hospital, key statewide initiatives

VALENCIA COUNTY – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed House Bill 2, a once-in-a-lifetime appropriations bill that includes $50 million for a much-needed hospital in Valencia County, an effort she strongly advocated for in the recent special session.

“My administration is committed to making sure that every New Mexican has access to top-notch medical care, and this facility will make a positive impact on health outcomes for residents,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This, and every appropriation contained in House Bill 2, will make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans in communities large and small, today and for generations to come.”

The governor’s signature on House Bill 2 enacts the appropriation of $479 million in federal funding, including:

$133 million for broadband expansion statewide

$142 million for road infrastructure projects, including highways and roads in Bernalillo County, Cibola County, Doña Ana County, Eddy County, Grant County, Harding County, Lea County, McKinley County, San Juan County, San Miguel County and Santa Fe County

$25 million for housing assistance for the homeless and the purchase of affordable housing

$20 million for needed upgrades to our state parks

$15 million to expand the state’s nursing training programs

$15 million to boost advertising for the state’s tourism industry

$10 million to clean up New Mexico roadsides

$7 million for grants in the rapidly growing outdoor recreation industry

$5 million for food bank assistance

$2 million for the teacher loan repayment program

The Legislature approved the funding in a recently concluded special session, which also focused on once-in-a-decade political redistricting.