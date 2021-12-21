Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,994 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs legislation funding Valencia County hospital, key statewide initiatives

VALENCIA COUNTY – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed House Bill 2, a once-in-a-lifetime appropriations bill that includes $50 million for a much-needed hospital in Valencia County, an effort she strongly advocated for in the recent special session.

“My administration is committed to making sure that every New Mexican has access to top-notch medical care, and this facility will make a positive impact on health outcomes for residents,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This, and every appropriation contained in House Bill 2, will make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans in communities large and small, today and for generations to come.”

The governor’s signature on House Bill 2 enacts the appropriation of $479 million in federal funding, including:

  • $133 million for broadband expansion statewide
  • $142 million for road infrastructure projects, including highways and roads in Bernalillo County, Cibola County, Doña Ana County, Eddy County, Grant County, Harding County, Lea County, McKinley County, San Juan County, San Miguel County and Santa Fe County
  • $25 million for housing assistance for the homeless and the purchase of affordable housing
  • $20 million for needed upgrades to our state parks
  • $15 million to expand the state’s nursing training programs
  • $15 million to boost advertising for the state’s tourism industry
  • $10 million to clean up New Mexico roadsides
  • $7 million for grants in the rapidly growing outdoor recreation industry
  • $5 million for food bank assistance
  • $2 million for the teacher loan repayment program

The Legislature approved the funding in a recently concluded special session, which also focused on once-in-a-decade political redistricting.

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs legislation funding Valencia County hospital, key statewide initiatives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.