Rebuild Illinois' Delhi Bypass project in Jersey County opens Wednesday, several months ahead of schedule

COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Delhi Bypass in Jersey County will open to all four lanes of traffic several months ahead of schedule, weather permitting, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The $18.6 million project, a cornerstone of Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program in the Metro East, built a new road by expanding U.S. 67 from two to four lanes, beginning in Godfrey and progressing north 2.4 miles around Delhi.

"Thanks to our incredible team at IDOT and our hardworking men and women of labor, our $18.6 million Rebuild Illinois investment to expand the Delhi Bypass was completed ahead of schedule, enhancing safety and promoting economic development in the region," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Up and down Metro East, we're restoring and rebuilding, creating jobs, and making sure working families have the opportunities and resources they need to build good lives for themselves and their families."

Construction started on the bypass in the fall of 2020, with an anticipated completion date in 2022. Due to favorable weather conditions over the past year, the project was able to advance at an accelerated pace. The initial two lanes of the bypass opened this fall.

Motorists should still expect intermittent, temporary lane closures in the coming months to complete miscellaneous work, such as permanent landscaping, shoulder upgrades and drainage improvements. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and remain alert for workers and equipment.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Elsewhere in the Metro East, multiple IDOT projects are underway or completed, highlighting a commitment to improve safety, reduce congestion and encourage economic growth throughout the region. The projects represent a total investment of at least $89.5 million.

For news on these and other projects in IDOT's District 8, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or sign up to receive email alerts from IDOT in Motion. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook.